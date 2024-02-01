Path to the Draft, Offseason needs | Fans Wanna Know

Got a question about the Texans?

Life in general?

Drew Dougherty's your guy.

He's been with the Texans since 2009 and is chock full of meaningful, as well as generally useless, information. Fire away by clicking HERE.

Dalton Hayes: Dear Drew, What are the Texans offseason needs?

DD: Aside from the starting quarterback position, the Texans will look to get better at every single spot on the field.

They were one of the final eight teams in the playoffs, which meant they did something really well in 2023. But the Texans can get better.

They'd like to improve in the run game in 2024, and head coach DeMeco Ryans spoke about that last week in the season-ending press conference.

Defensively, they'd like to keep getting after the quarterback.

With so many players from their 2023 squad entering free agency, and so many more from other teams available, general manager Nick Caserio and the crew will be busy this offseason deciding where and how to get another step closer to the Super Bowl.

Congratulations, Dalton. You're this week's winner of the Texas Lottery Scratchoffs. Someone from the team will soon contact you.

Ernesto Santana: Dear Drew, What are we doing in the Draft? I have lots of hope for us and I want to know what our excellent staff and team are doing to improve.

DD: Terrific question, Ernesto, and my answer will be somewhat similar to the one above yours.

Caserio and the Texans own the 23rd overall pick, which means we know a lot less about their options as opposed to the last few seasons when Houston was picking third (2022) or second (2023) overall entering the Draft.

Now, the Texans are in a spot where they can be patient if they want, and pluck a guy who probably should've been taken much higher, but somehow falls to them.

Difference-makers are needed, and that's a spot in which Houston can find one. Historically, running backs like Willis McGahee and Deuce McAllister were chosen there, as was cornerback Ty Law.

Texans right tackle Tytus Howard was the 23rd overall pick by Houston in 2019.