PICK IS IN: WR Lewis Bond from Boston College drafted at No. 204 overall

Two offensive picks bookend a linebacker and a safety on Day 3 as the Texans selected WR Lewis Bond out of Boston College with pick No. 204 in the 6th round of the draft.

At just over 5-10 and 190 pounds, Bond hauled in 213 receptions during his time at BC.

In 2025 he was fourth in the nation with 7.3 receptions per game and finished with 993 yards.