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PICK IS IN: WR Lewis Bond from Boston College drafted at No. 204 overall

Apr 25, 2026 at 04:07 PM
ThePickisIn

Two offensive picks bookend a linebacker and a safety on Day 3 as the Texans selected WR Lewis Bond out of Boston College with pick No. 204 in the 6th round of the draft.

At just over 5-10 and 190 pounds, Bond hauled in 213 receptions during his time at BC.

In 2025 he was fourth in the nation with 7.3 receptions per game and finished with 993 yards.

Former BC QB Thomas Castellanos called Bond an unbelievable receiver who can do it all. Castellanos described Bond as a very physical receiver who can make plays in space and break tackles, adding that he was open a lot and could have been targeted even more.

Follow along in real-time in the app or bookmark the Draft Tracker.

ROUND (OVERALL SELECTION)
1 (26TH FROM BILLS) - Keylan Rutledge | G from Georgia Tech
2 (36TH FROM RAIDERS) - Kayden McDonald | DT from Ohio State
2 (59TH) - Marlin Klein | TE from Michigan
4 (106TH FROM COMMANDERS) - Febechi Nwaiwu | G from Oklahoma
4 (123RD FROM CHARGERS) - Wade Woodaz | LB from Clemson
5 (141ST FROM BROWNS) - Kamari Ramsey | S from USC
6 (204TH FROM CHARGERS) - Lewis Bond | WR from Boston College
7 (243RD FROM NINERS)
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