TRADE ALERT: Texans make deal with Bills, now hold 26 pick in 2026 Draft

The Houston Texans held the 28th pick in the NFL draft until the very last moment... then they traded it to the Buffalo Bills for the 26th pick and 91st pick.
In all, they now have 7 picks in the 2026 draft.
With the 26th pick the Texans selected Keylan Rutledge, a guard from Georgia Tech.
|ROUND (OVERALL SELECTION)
|1 (26TH FROM BILLS) - Keylan Rutledge | G from Georgia Tech
|2 (38TH FROM COMMANDERS)
|2 (59TH)
|3 (91ST FROM BILLS)
|4 (106TH FROM COMMANDERS)
|5 (141ST FROM BROWNS AND RAIDERS)
|7 (243RD FROM NINERS)