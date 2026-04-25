PICK IS IN: TE Marlin Klein from Michigan drafted at No. 59 overall

Houston returned to the Big Ten for their second pick on Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft.
Michigan TE Marlin Klein was a team captain and physical tone-setter in 2025, and he arrives as the No. 59 pick.
John Harris loves Klein's physicality and willingness to "trade paint" all game with an edge defender.
He also notes that Klein is very positionally flexible, able to line up as an in-line Y, H-back, and a receiver.
|ROUND (OVERALL SELECTION)
|1 (26TH FROM BILLS) - Keylan Rutledge | G from Georgia Tech
|2 (36TH FROM RAIDERS) - Kayden McDonald | DT from Ohio State
|2 (59TH) - Marlin Klein | TE from Michigan
|4 (106TH FROM COMMANDERS)
|4 (117TH FROM RAIDERS)
|5 (141ST FROM BROWNS)
|7 (243RD FROM NINERS)