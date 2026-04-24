PICK IS IN: DT Kayden McDonald from Ohio State drafted at No. 36 overall

The Texans remained aggressive on Day 2 of the draft.

Kayden McDonald, the DT out of Ohio State, was still on the board at No. 36. Houston moved up to snag him, sending the No. 38 and No. 91 picks to Las Vegas for the No. 36 and No. 117 slots.

McDaniel was an AP First Team All-American in 2025 and won the 2024 CFP National Championship with Ohio State. As the 2025 Big Ten Smith-Brown Defensive Lineman of the Year, he had 65 tackles, 9.0 TFLs, and 3.0 sacks.

John Harris sees great contact balance against double teams, insane leverage and pad level, and very, very strong hands.

"He gets off blocks as well as anyone I've seen," Harris writes.