 Skip to main content
Advertising

PICK IS IN: DT Kayden McDonald from Ohio State drafted at No. 36 overall

Apr 24, 2026 at 06:44 PM
ThePickisIn

The Texans remained aggressive on Day 2 of the draft.

Kayden McDonald, the DT out of Ohio State, was still on the board at No. 36. Houston moved up to snag him, sending the No. 38 and No. 91 picks to Las Vegas for the No. 36 and No. 117 slots.

McDaniel was an AP First Team All-American in 2025 and won the 2024 CFP National Championship with Ohio State. As the 2025 Big Ten Smith-Brown Defensive Lineman of the Year, he had 65 tackles, 9.0 TFLs, and 3.0 sacks.

John Harris sees great contact balance against double teams, insane leverage and pad level, and very, very strong hands.

"He gets off blocks as well as anyone I've seen," Harris writes.

The Texans are back on the clock at No. 59.

Follow along in real-time in the app or bookmark the Draft Tracker.

ROUND (OVERALL SELECTION)
1 (26TH FROM BILLS) - Keylan Rutledge | G from Georgia Tech
2 (36TH FROM RAIDERS) - Kayden McDonald | DT from Ohio State
2 (59TH)
4 (106TH FROM COMMANDERS)
4 (117TH FROM RAIDERS)
5 (141ST FROM BROWNS)
7 (243RD FROM NINERS)

📸 Kayden McDonald in Action | 2026 NFL Draft Day 2, Pick 36

New Houston Texans DT Kayden McDonald had a strong career at Ohio State. Check out some of his best photos from his college career. All photos courtesy of Ohio State Athletics.

2025.08.30FBTexas
1 / 2

2025.08.30FBTexas

Skyler Schmitt/Ohio State Athletics
Ohio State plays Ohio University at Ohio Stadium on September 13, 2025. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Ohio State Athletics)
2 / 2

Ohio State plays Ohio University at Ohio Stadium on September 13, 2025. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Ohio State Athletics)

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
16x9

Related Content

news

DRAFT TRACKER: All the news, photos, and videos from the 2026 NFL Draft

The Texans added to the offensive line before nabbing a LB early on Day 3.

news

PICK IS IN: LB Aiden Fisher from Indiana drafted at No. 243 overall

The Texans ended their 2026 NFL Draft by selecting Indiana's first-ever First Team All-American linebacker.

news

PICK IS IN: WR Lewis Bond from Boston College drafted at No. 204 overall

With pick No. 204, Houston adds to the wide receiver room.

news

PICK IS IN: S Kamari Ramsey from USC drafted at No. 141 overall

Houston stayed on the defensive side of the ball with the 141st pick.

news

PICK IS IN: LB Wade Woodaz from Clemson drafted at No. 123 overall

Houston selected a linebacker with the 123rd pick.

news

TRADE ALERT: Texans make deal with Chargers, add No. 123 and No. 204 picks

Houston sent the No. 117 pick to Los Angeles in the deal.

news

PICK IS IN: G Febechi Nwaiwu from Oklahoma drafted at No. 106 overall

Houston selected a guard with the 106th pick.

news

PICK IS IN: TE Marlin Klein from Michigan drafted at No. 59 overall

Houston selected a physical tight end with the 59th pick.

news

TRADE ALERT: Texans make deal with Las Vegas Raiders, now hold 36th pick in 2026 Draft

The Houston Texans executed their first trade of the day, moving up in the second round of the draft.

news

PICK IS IN: G Keylan Rutledge from Georgia Tech drafted at No. 26 overall

The Texans traded up for the 2-time First Team All-ACC guard.

news

TRADE ALERT: Texans make deal with Bills, now hold 26 pick in 2026 Draft

The Houston Texans executed their first trade of the day, moving up in the first round of the draft.

Advertising