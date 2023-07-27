Position Breakdowns: Offensive Linemen

#72 Dylan Deatherage(Rookie) - 2023 UDFA signing

2022 stats (at Western Michigan) - 12 games - 12 starts

Deatherage played both guard and tackle while at Western Michigan and like Tyler Beach, that versatility is massive, especially during training camp. Injuries have opened opportunities for many players over the years and there are going to be plenty of opportunities for younger, versatile players like Deatherage and Beach.

#74 Greg Little (5th NFL season) - 2023 FA signing

2022 stats (MIA) - 17 games - 7 starts

Little was signed during the offseason to provide depth and competition at the tackle position. He was Kyler Murray's backside protector while in high school and was a three year starter at left tackle at Ole Miss. He's started 13 times in his career, including seven times last year as a 25-year old for Miami. He's a great team guy and will be excellent in the locker room, for sure. He'll get a ton of reps out at tackle during training camp and the preseason to show how much he has left in the tank.

#76 Austin Deculus (2nd NFL season) - 2022 6th round selection

2022 stats - five games

Deculus wasn't a surprise last year, but I will say I was impressed with some of the work he put forth in preseason last year. As a rookie sixth round selection, with two rock solid starters at the tackle position and Charlie Heck too, there wasn't much expected for Deculus other than growth each and every day. As such, it felt like Deculus grew a ton last year. He unfortunately missed OTA/minicamp but hopefully he'll be healthy and ready to show up and compete like we know that he can.

#77 Kilian Zierer (6th NFL season) - 2023 UDFA signing

2022 stats (at Auburn) - 13 games - 13 starts

Zierer is one heck of a story and an athletic dude. The Munich, Germany native only began playing American football in 2016 after playing soccer for years. He finally started playing, came to the states to play in junior college and then on to Auburn. He started all 13 games at left tackle for Auburn in 2022. Zierer's still learning, but he's one heck of an athlete who will jump at the chance to compete in training camp and preseason.

#78 Laremy Tunsil(8th NFL season) - 2019 Trade, signed extensions in 2020 & 2023

2022 stats - 17 games - 17 starts