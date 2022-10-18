Post-Bye Week changes and 2023 Draft | Dear Drew

Got a question about the Texans? Life in general? Drew Dougherty's your guy. He's been with the Texans since 2009 and is chock full of meaningful, as well as generally useless, information. Fire away by clicking HERE.

Roberto Trevino: Dear Drew, Do you believe that it will be a change of pace and different play calls after the Bye Week?

DD: There could be some changeups, tempo-wise for sure. Offensive Coordinator Pep Hamilton and the assistants spent the bye week continuing to self-scout. It's certainly a possibility that the Texans could speed things up at times throughout games down the final dozen contests of the season.

Joshua Justelien: Dear Drew, Do you think the offensive line will get better from now to the end of the season?

DD: I do, and I think they've been pretty solid so far this season. They're middle of the road in sacks allowed with 12 this season. They've helped pave the way for RB Dameon Pierce, who's fifth in the NFL in rushing yardage.

The offensive line has done that with three new starters in between left tackle Laremy Tunsil and right tackle Tytus Howard. Those two have a lot of experience here, starting in those spots. But left guard Kenyon Green is a rookie, Scott Quessenberry is now the starting center after Week 1 starter Justin Britt went on the reserve non-football illness list, and right guard A.J. Cann joined the club in free agency over the offseason. As the interior continues to gel with Tunsil and Howard, I think they'll keep improving over what's been a solid start to 2022.

Jefferson Lee: Dear Drew, What's more important in next year's draft: Offensive line or rushing the passer?

DD: We're still a dozen games and then three-plus months after that from the 2023 NFL Draft. But as of right now, I'd lean with the pass rush. There are some intriguing prospects at edge rusher, and the Texans are currently armed with 11 picks next April. They'll have their own first-rounder, as well as Cleveland's.