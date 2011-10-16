Postgame notebook: Mason's debut, two for Jamison





Mason's debut**

Wide receiver Derrick Mason was traded to the Texans earlier in the week, but that didn't stop him from making an impact early. On the game's first drive, Mason pulled in an 11-yarder that enabled the Texans to convert on third down. He followed that up on the next drive with another third-down catch for 12 yards, once again allowing the Texans to move the chains.

Mason finished with three receptions for 27 yards against his former team, who he played for from 2005-10. It was impressive considering he joined the squad Wednesday and only practiced with his new teammates on Thursday and Friday.

Mason said he was disappointed in the outcome of the game, but he's confident that the Texans are in a position to succeed.

"Our goals are to win the division and go to the playoffs," Mason said. "This team quietly goes about its business. Talking to other players around the league, they all respect the Houston Texans."

Jones' impact

With a team-high 76 receiving yards, wideout Jacoby Jones rebounded from a Week 5 performance that saw him catch just one pass from Matt Schaub. His third-quarter 32-yard touchdown catch gave the Texans a 14-13 lead.

"The offensive line did a great job blocking that play," Jones said. "Matt Schaub threw a great ball. It worked just like in practice. I'm just happy to step up when my number is called."

Head coach Gary Kubiak wasn't surprised by Jones' performance, despite media and fan criticism that was directed Jones' way leading up to the game.

"I told you all last week, I didn't think he played bad last week," Kubiak said. "I don't know where that comes from. He ran some good routes, we just didn't get him the ball last week. You never know where the ball is going in this league. You throw according to coverage, you don't just throw to people. He played the way I thought he would."

Two for Jamison

Third-year defensive end Tim Jamison dropped Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco for a pair of second-quarter sacks. The second one was of the strip-sack variety, as Jamison popped the ball loose from Flacco. He also pounced on the fumble to set up the Texans' first score of the game.

"A lot of guys are getting opportunities through some of the nicks, and guys are stepping up," Kubiak said. "Timmy had a good camp. He's continued to play well, so it doesn't surprise me."

Jamison stayed modest when asked about the big plays.