Postgame notebook: Mason's debut, two for Jamison

Oct 16, 2011 at 05:41 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

400ravejones.jpg



Mason's debut**
Wide receiver Derrick Mason was traded to the Texans earlier in the week, but that didn't stop him from making an impact early. On the game's first drive, Mason pulled in an 11-yarder that enabled the Texans to convert on third down. He followed that up on the next drive with another third-down catch for 12 yards, once again allowing the Texans to move the chains.

Mason finished with three receptions for 27 yards against his former team, who he played for from 2005-10. It was impressive considering he joined the squad Wednesday and only practiced with his new teammates on Thursday and Friday.

Mason said he was disappointed in the outcome of the game, but he's confident that the Texans are in a position to succeed.

"Our goals are to win the division and go to the playoffs," Mason said. "This team quietly goes about its business. Talking to other players around the league, they all respect the Houston Texans."

Jones' impact
With a team-high 76 receiving yards, wideout Jacoby Jones rebounded from a Week 5 performance that saw him catch just one pass from Matt Schaub. His third-quarter 32-yard touchdown catch gave the Texans a 14-13 lead.

"The offensive line did a great job blocking that play," Jones said. "Matt Schaub threw a great ball. It worked just like in practice. I'm just happy to step up when my number is called."

Head coach Gary Kubiak wasn't surprised by Jones' performance, despite media and fan criticism that was directed Jones' way leading up to the game.

"I told you all last week, I didn't think he played bad last week," Kubiak said. "I don't know where that comes from. He ran some good routes, we just didn't get him the ball last week. You never know where the ball is going in this league. You throw according to coverage, you don't just throw to people. He played the way I thought he would."

Two for Jamison
Third-year defensive end Tim Jamison dropped Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco for a pair of second-quarter sacks. The second one was of the strip-sack variety, as Jamison popped the ball loose from Flacco. He also pounced on the fumble to set up the Texans' first score of the game.

"A lot of guys are getting opportunities through some of the nicks, and guys are stepping up," Kubiak said. "Timmy had a good camp. He's continued to play well, so it doesn't surprise me."

Jamison stayed modest when asked about the big plays.

"Coach just told us to keep working because we're not where we need to be," Jamison said. "Keep working because there's a sense of urgency that needs to be going on with the team, so that's what we're going to work on this week and try to get better as a team."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cal McNair returned to Reddit Thursday night for an AMA 

Texans Chairman and CEO (and Grill Master) Cal McNair was back on /r/Texans Thursday night answering fan questions. He talked uniforms, stadium, Caltober and P.O.P.
news

J.J. Watt named 2017 Walter Payton Man of the Year | Moments That Make You Smile Champion

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt was named the 2017 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year.
news

Breakfast: Jadeveon Clowney No. 32 on Top 100

Jadeveon Clowney makes his second consecutive appearance on the NFL Top 100 Players list.

news

Week Slant: Lessons in rap and graduations

It was a busy week of graduations and a rap beef broke out in the middle of it.

news

Breakfast: The birth of Madden

On June 1, 1988, exactly thirty years ago today, an icon was born.
news

Hopkins on Deshaun Watson: We can be the best

DeAndre Hopkins believes he and Deshaun Watson can be the best duo in the league.

news

O'Brien: Kevin Johnson playing with more patience

Kevin Johnson has quietly been working this offseason to get back to being the best version of himself.

news

Texans OTAs: Week 2 Notes and Quotes

The Texans took OTAs inside for Wednesday's session and here are some notes and quotes from the Week 2.

news

Jadeveon Clowney out for OTAs

Jadeveon Clowney will not be practicing during OTAs, according to head coach Bill O'Brien.

news

Breakfast: Watson makes debut on NFL Top 100

QB Deshaun Watson was ranked the 50th best player in the NFL by his peers.
news

Breakfast: Mercilus feels better than ever

After the first week of OTAs, Whitney Mercilus did not hesitate when asked how he felt in his return to the football field.
news

Breakfast: Breaking down the NFL Top 100

The NFL Network show The Top 100 Players of 2018 is my favorite show on television.
Advertising