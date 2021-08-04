RB, the O-Line, Uniforms and More | Dear Drew

Have a question for Drew? Submit it here.
Koen: Dear Drew, Who will be RB1?
DD: I think it will be Phillip Lindsay. I don't think you'll see him, or whoever winds up being first on the depth chart at the spot, get 25 carries a game. But I think there's a good chance he's the guy who emerges at that position. David Johnson and Mark Ingram are certainly going to do everything they can to change that, and I believe they'll also get their share of touches, but I just think Lindsay's ability, age and intangibles are ultimately going to see him become the lead back.
David: Dear Drew, Who is competing for the center position?
DD: Justin Britt has gotten the lion's share of starter reps so far through camp. As a rookie with Seattle in 2014, he started every game at right tackle. The next year, the Seahawks moved him to left guard, where he started all 16 games. The following three years, he started a combined 46 games at center, and he started the first eight games of 2019 before getting injured. Britt's come in and been a leader on and off the field. Behind him Cole Toner and Justin McRae have gotten reps snapping the ball.
Ronald: Dear Drew, Will Ross Blacklock start this year?
DD: He's definitely got a shot at that. The defensive lineman from TCU played in 15 games last year, and his snap count varied from as low as eight in a game, to as high as 35 in a contest. Those 35 came in the season finale against the Titans, when the defense was on the field for 71 snaps. Blacklock, according to head coach David Culley, is playing fast in the early stages of camp and looks very comfortable in defensive coordinator Lovie Smith's 4-3 scheme.
Christian: Dear Drew, Will there still be fan cutouts at NRG Stadium, or full attendance?
DD: The Texans plan on full attendance. It was limited to under 20,000 fans per game for the seven games fans were allowed in the stadium last season.
Andres: Dear Drew, Will we ever see new uniforms?
DD: No. Not any time soon. I get asked this question a lot. When I speak with the marketing folks, they say the Texans are such a young organization and they don't want to switch up styles so soon. You might, in 2022, see the Texans wear a different colored helmet for a few games. But there won't be any wholesale uniform changes any time in the next few years.
Jonathan: Dear Drew, I am coming to Saturday's practice, what will be going on?
DD: It's a night practice. That hasn't happened around here since 2015 when the 'Hard Knocks' cameras were here. Before that, I think 2010 was the last time Houston practiced at night in front of fans. It'll be the fifth practice for the Texans with fans in attendance, there's plenty of seating. There's also a live band playing, inflatables for the kids, a ton of giveaways, plenty of free water and much more.
