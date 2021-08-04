RB, the O-Line, Uniforms and More | Dear Drew

Have a question for Drew? Submit it here.

​Koen: Dear Drew, Who will be RB1?

DD: I think it will be Phillip Lindsay. I don't think you'll see him, or whoever winds up being first on the depth chart at the spot, get 25 carries a game. But I think there's a good chance he's the guy who emerges at that position. David Johnson and Mark Ingram are certainly going to do everything they can to change that, and I believe they'll also get their share of touches, but I just think Lindsay's ability, age and intangibles are ultimately going to see him become the lead back.

David: Dear Drew, Who is competing for the center position?

DD: Justin Britt has gotten the lion's share of starter reps so far through camp. As a rookie with Seattle in 2014, he started every game at right tackle. The next year, the Seahawks moved him to left guard, where he started all 16 games. The following three years, he started a combined 46 games at center, and he started the first eight games of 2019 before getting injured. Britt's come in and been a leader on and off the field. Behind him Cole Toner and Justin McRae have gotten reps snapping the ball.