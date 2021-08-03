12 Questions with P Cameron Johnston | Drew's Dozen

5) DD: That's really exciting. How does that all come about, though? How do you guys decide, hey, I'm going to do that?

Johnston: We've been speaking about it for a while. We want to find a way to help out the rescues. All the rescues do an amazing job with helping the animals. (Johston gets cold water poured down his back by kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn) OY! That's cold.

6) DD: That Ka'imi Fairbairn's a prankster, isn't he?

Johnston: He sure is.

7) DD: What's it like holding for him?

Johnston: It's been great working with him. He's an ultimate pro. He's an amazing kicker. He went 8-for-8 today. Just trying to learn as much from him as well.