12 Questions with P Cameron Johnston | Drew's Dozen

1) DD: If you were a dog, what breed of dog would you be?
Johnston: Pit bull.
2) DD: How come?
Johnston: I just like them. They're good breeds. I've got a couple of them.
3) DD: If you were a dog, would your name be Cameron? Or Randy?
Johnston: Randy.
4) DD: Why are you so involved with helping dogs and animals?
Johnston: My wife and I feel really strongly about it. So we got started with them in PSPCA in Pennsylvania. Just helped rescue dogs and we were able to get nearly 30 dogs into homes. Now we're going to start that down here in Houston, with the Houston SPCA. We can't wait to start helping out.
5) DD: That's really exciting. How does that all come about, though? How do you guys decide, hey, I'm going to do that?
Johnston: We've been speaking about it for a while. We want to find a way to help out the rescues. All the rescues do an amazing job with helping the animals. (Johston gets cold water poured down his back by kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn) OY! That's cold.
6) DD: That Ka'imi Fairbairn's a prankster, isn't he?
Johnston: He sure is.
7) DD: What's it like holding for him?
Johnston: It's been great working with him. He's an ultimate pro. He's an amazing kicker. He went 8-for-8 today. Just trying to learn as much from him as well.
8) DD: Why did you choose Houston? What made you want to come here?
Johnston: I was just talking to Coach (Frank) Ross. It was amazing talking to him, his philosophy behind punt and what he wanted to do down here. I couldn't wait to get down here. The speed we have on the outside and and the coverage guys in the middle. It's pretty impressive. Once I saw the names of the guys who are going to be running down and blocking for me, I was like, 'Yeah, I can't wait to get down here.'.
9) DD: Do you notice any difference putting in the humidity down here versus where you punted elsewhere in your career?
Johnston: Oh, I love it. Being down here, it's hot. The ball travels and then especially NRG Stadium, getting indoors, that was another bonus.
10) DD: Getting back to the dogs, do you guys have dogs of your own at home?
Johnston: We have two at the moment, a pit bull named Buddy and a golden retriever named Bella. My wife wants to get more, but we have to wait till we get a house and we got a backyard.
11) DD: You're from Australia. How many interviews have you gone through in your life where the interviewer has not used an Australian cliche of some sort?
Johnston: Not many.