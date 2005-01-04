Resultados de todas las series

ARIZONA CARDINALS

(Nunca han jugado)

Próximo Encuentro: Dic. 18 (Reliant Stadium)

ATLANTA FALCONS

(Texans adelante 1-0)

2003 Texans, 17-13 (HOU)

Próximo Encuentro: 2007 (Georgia Dome)

BALTIMORE RAVENS

(Ravens adelante 1-0)

2002 Ravens, 23-19 (HOU)

Próximo Encuentro: Dic. 4 (M&T Bank Stadium)

BUFFALO BILLS

(Serie empatada 1-1)

2002 Bills, 31-24 (HOU)

2003 Texans, 12-10 (BUF)

(Puntos: BUF 41, HOU 36)

Próximo Encuentro: Sept. 11 (Ralph Wilson Stadium)

CAROLINA PANTHERS

(Texans adelante 1-0)

2003 Texans, 14-10 (HOU)

Próximo Encuentro: 2007 (Bank of America Stadium)

CHICAGO BEARS

(Texans adelante 1-0)

2004 Texans, 24-5 (CHI)

Próximo Encuentro: 2008 (Reliant Stadium)

CINCINNATI BENGALS

(Bengals adelante 2-0)

2002 Bengals, 38-3 (HOU)

2003 Bengals, 34-27 (CIN)

(Puntos: CIN 72, HOU 30)

Próximo Encuentro: Oct. 2 (Paul Brown Stadium)

CLEVELAND BROWNS

(Browns adelante 2-0)

2002 Browns, 34-17 (CLE)

2003 Browns, 22-14 (HOU)

(Puntos: CLE 56, HOU 31)

Próximo Encuentro: Oct. 30 (Reliant Stadium)

DALLAS COWBOYS

(Texans adelante 1-0)

2002 Texans, 19-10 (HOU)

Próximo Encuentro: 2006 (Texas Stadium)

DENVER BRONCOS

(Broncos adelante 1-0)

2004 Broncos, 31-13 (DEN)

Próximo Encuentro: 2007 (Reliant Stadium)

DETROIT LIONS

(Lions adelante 1-0)

2004 Lions, 28-16 (DET)

Próximo Encuentro: 2008 (Reliant Stadium)

GREEN BAY PACKERS

(Packers adelante 1-0)

2004 Packers, 16-13 (HOU)

Próximo Encuentro: 2008 (Lambeau Field)

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

(Colts adelante 6-0)

2002 Colts, 23-3 (HOU)

Colts, 19-3 (IND)

2003 Colts, 30-21 (IND)

Colts, 20-17 (HOU)

2004 Colts, 49-14 (IND)

Colts, 23-14 (HOU)

(Puntos: IND 164, HOU 72)

Próximo Encuentro: Oct. 23 (Reliant Stadium)

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

(Texans adelante 4-2)

2002 Texans, 21-19 (JAX)

Jaguars, 24-21 (HOU)

2003 Texans, 24-20 (HOU)

Jaguars, 27-0 (JAX)

2004 Texans, 20-6 (HOU)

Texans, 21-0 (JAX)

(Puntos: HOU 107, JAX 96)

Próximo Encuentro: Nov. 6 (ALLTEL Stadium)

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

(Serie empatada 1-1)

2003 Chiefs, 42-14 (HOU)

2004 Texans, 24-21 (KC)

(Puntos: KC 63, HOU 38)

Próximo Encuentro: Nov. 20 (Reliant Stadium)

MIAMI DOLPHINS

(Texans adelante 1-0)

2003 Texans, 21-20 (MIA)

Próximo Encuentro: 2006 (Reliant Stadium)

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

(Vikings adelante 1-0)

2004 Vikings, 34-28* (HOU)

Próximo Encuentro: 2008 (Metrodome)

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

(Patriots adelante 1-0)

2003 Patriots, 23-20* (HOU)

Próximo Encuentro: 2006 (Gillette Stadium)

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

(Saints adelante 1-0)

2003 Saints, 31-10 (NO)

Próximo Encuentro: 2007 (Reliant Stadium)

NEW YORK GIANTS

(Texans adelante 1-0)

2002 Texans, 16-14 (HOU)

Próximo Encuentro: 2006 (Giants Stadium)

NEW YORK JETS

(Jets adelante 1-0)

2003 Jets, 19-14 (HOU)

2004 Jets, 29-7 (NY)

(Puntos: NYJ 48, HOU 21)

Próximo Encuentro: 2006 (Giants Stadium)

OAKLAND RAIDERS

(Texans adelante 1-0)

2004 Texans, 30-17 (HOU)

Próximo Encuentro: 2007 (Network Associates Coliseum)

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

(Eagles adelante 1-0)

2002 Eagles, 35-17 (PHI)

Próximo Encuentro: 2006 (Reliant Stadium)

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

(Texans adelante 1-0)

2002 Texans, 24-6 (PIT)

Próximo Encuentro: Sept. 18 (Reliant Stadium)

ST. LOUIS RAMS

(Nunca han jugado)

Próximo Encuentro: Nov. 27 (Reliant Stadium)

SAN DIEGO CHARGERS

(Chargers adelante 2-0)

2002 Chargers, 24-3 (SD)

2004 Chargers, 27-20 (HOU)

(Puntos: SD 51, HOU 23)

Próximo Encuentro: 2007 (Qualcomm Stadium)

SAN FRANCISCO 49ers

(Nunca han jugado)

Próximo Encuentro: Jan. 1 (Monster Park)

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

(Nunca han jugado)

Próximo Encuentro: Oct. 16 (Qwest Field)

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

(Buccaneers adelante 1-0)

2003 Buccaneers, 16-3 (TB)

Próximo Encuentro: 2007 (Reliant Stadium)

TENNESSEE TITANS

(Titans adelante 4-2)

2002 Titans, 17-10 (TEN)

Titans, 13-3 (HOU)

2003 Titans, 38-17 (TEN)

Titans, 27-24 (HOU)

2004 Texans, 20-10 (TEN)

Texans, 31-21 (HOU)

(Puntos: TEN 126, HOU 105)

Próximo Encuentro: Oct. 9 (Reliant Stadium)

WASHINGTON REDSKINS

(Redskins adelante 1-0)

2002 Redskins, 26-10 (WAS)

Próximo Encuentro: 2006 (Reliant Stadium)

*Tiempo adicional (Overtime)

