Resultados de todas las series

ARIZONA CARDINALS
(Nunca han jugado)
Próximo Encuentro: Dic. 18 (Reliant Stadium)
ATLANTA FALCONS
(Texans adelante 1-0)
2003 Texans, 17-13 (HOU)
Próximo Encuentro: 2007 (Georgia Dome)
BALTIMORE RAVENS
(Ravens adelante 1-0)
2002 Ravens, 23-19 (HOU)
Próximo Encuentro: Dic. 4 (M&T Bank Stadium)
BUFFALO BILLS
(Serie empatada 1-1)
2002 Bills, 31-24 (HOU)
2003 Texans, 12-10 (BUF)
(Puntos: BUF 41, HOU 36)
Próximo Encuentro: Sept. 11 (Ralph Wilson Stadium)
CAROLINA PANTHERS
(Texans adelante 1-0)
2003 Texans, 14-10 (HOU)
Próximo Encuentro: 2007 (Bank of America Stadium)
CHICAGO BEARS
(Texans adelante 1-0)
2004 Texans, 24-5 (CHI)
Próximo Encuentro: 2008 (Reliant Stadium)
CINCINNATI BENGALS
(Bengals adelante 2-0)
2002 Bengals, 38-3 (HOU)
2003 Bengals, 34-27 (CIN)
(Puntos: CIN 72, HOU 30)
Próximo Encuentro: Oct. 2 (Paul Brown Stadium)
CLEVELAND BROWNS
(Browns adelante 2-0)
2002 Browns, 34-17 (CLE)
2003 Browns, 22-14 (HOU)
(Puntos: CLE 56, HOU 31)
Próximo Encuentro: Oct. 30 (Reliant Stadium)
DALLAS COWBOYS
(Texans adelante 1-0)
2002 Texans, 19-10 (HOU)
Próximo Encuentro: 2006 (Texas Stadium)
DENVER BRONCOS
(Broncos adelante 1-0)
2004 Broncos, 31-13 (DEN)
Próximo Encuentro: 2007 (Reliant Stadium)
DETROIT LIONS
(Lions adelante 1-0)
2004 Lions, 28-16 (DET)
Próximo Encuentro: 2008 (Reliant Stadium)
GREEN BAY PACKERS
(Packers adelante 1-0)
2004 Packers, 16-13 (HOU)
Próximo Encuentro: 2008 (Lambeau Field)
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS
(Colts adelante 6-0)
2002 Colts, 23-3 (HOU)
Colts, 19-3 (IND)
2003 Colts, 30-21 (IND)
Colts, 20-17 (HOU)
2004 Colts, 49-14 (IND)
Colts, 23-14 (HOU)
(Puntos: IND 164, HOU 72)
Próximo Encuentro: Oct. 23 (Reliant Stadium)
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
(Texans adelante 4-2)
2002 Texans, 21-19 (JAX)
Jaguars, 24-21 (HOU)
2003 Texans, 24-20 (HOU)
Jaguars, 27-0 (JAX)
2004 Texans, 20-6 (HOU)
Texans, 21-0 (JAX)
(Puntos: HOU 107, JAX 96)
Próximo Encuentro: Nov. 6 (ALLTEL Stadium)
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
(Serie empatada 1-1)
2003 Chiefs, 42-14 (HOU)
2004 Texans, 24-21 (KC)
(Puntos: KC 63, HOU 38)
Próximo Encuentro: Nov. 20 (Reliant Stadium)
MIAMI DOLPHINS
(Texans adelante 1-0)
2003 Texans, 21-20 (MIA)
Próximo Encuentro: 2006 (Reliant Stadium)
MINNESOTA VIKINGS
(Vikings adelante 1-0)
2004 Vikings, 34-28* (HOU)
Próximo Encuentro: 2008 (Metrodome)
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
(Patriots adelante 1-0)
2003 Patriots, 23-20* (HOU)
Próximo Encuentro: 2006 (Gillette Stadium)
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
(Saints adelante 1-0)
2003 Saints, 31-10 (NO)
Próximo Encuentro: 2007 (Reliant Stadium)
NEW YORK GIANTS
(Texans adelante 1-0)
2002 Texans, 16-14 (HOU)
Próximo Encuentro: 2006 (Giants Stadium)
NEW YORK JETS
(Jets adelante 1-0)
2003 Jets, 19-14 (HOU)
2004 Jets, 29-7 (NY)
(Puntos: NYJ 48, HOU 21)
Próximo Encuentro: 2006 (Giants Stadium)
OAKLAND RAIDERS
(Texans adelante 1-0)
2004 Texans, 30-17 (HOU)
Próximo Encuentro: 2007 (Network Associates Coliseum)
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
(Eagles adelante 1-0)
2002 Eagles, 35-17 (PHI)
Próximo Encuentro: 2006 (Reliant Stadium)
PITTSBURGH STEELERS
(Texans adelante 1-0)
2002 Texans, 24-6 (PIT)
Próximo Encuentro: Sept. 18 (Reliant Stadium)
ST. LOUIS RAMS
(Nunca han jugado)
Próximo Encuentro: Nov. 27 (Reliant Stadium)
SAN DIEGO CHARGERS
(Chargers adelante 2-0)
2002 Chargers, 24-3 (SD)
2004 Chargers, 27-20 (HOU)
(Puntos: SD 51, HOU 23)
Próximo Encuentro: 2007 (Qualcomm Stadium)
SAN FRANCISCO 49ers
(Nunca han jugado)
Próximo Encuentro: Jan. 1 (Monster Park)
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
(Nunca han jugado)
Próximo Encuentro: Oct. 16 (Qwest Field)
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
(Buccaneers adelante 1-0)
2003 Buccaneers, 16-3 (TB)
Próximo Encuentro: 2007 (Reliant Stadium)
TENNESSEE TITANS
(Titans adelante 4-2)
2002 Titans, 17-10 (TEN)
Titans, 13-3 (HOU)
2003 Titans, 38-17 (TEN)
Titans, 27-24 (HOU)
2004 Texans, 20-10 (TEN)
Texans, 31-21 (HOU)
(Puntos: TEN 126, HOU 105)
Próximo Encuentro: Oct. 9 (Reliant Stadium)
WASHINGTON REDSKINS
(Redskins adelante 1-0)
2002 Redskins, 26-10 (WAS)
Próximo Encuentro: 2006 (Reliant Stadium)
*Tiempo adicional (Overtime)