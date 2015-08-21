Reunion weekend for Texans, Broncos

Aug 21, 2015 at 02:50 AM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

The Texans host the Denver Broncos as a litany of familiar faces return to NRG Stadium this weekend.

**

Coaches serving on both staffs**Houston native Gary Kubiak returns to NRG Stadium in his first season as the Broncos head coach. Kubiak, Texans head coach from 2006 to 2013, will be joined by assistants who also worked on his staff in Houston: defensive coordinator Wade Phillips, offensive coordinator Rick Dennison, linebackers coach Reggie Herring, quarterbacks coach Greg Knapp, defensive line coach Bill Kollar, tight ends coach Brian Pariani, and assistant wide receivers coach Marc Lubick.

Texans special teams coach Bob Ligashesky faces his former team. Ligashesky served as the Broncos tight ends coach in 2010.

Former Broncos on Texans
Texans safety Rahim Moore, signed as a free agent this offseason, played for Denver from 2011-2014. Linebacker Mike Mohamed spent 2011 to 2012 with the Broncos.

Former Texans on Broncos
Several former players will be back in Broncos uniforms: tight end Owen Daniels (2006-2013), defensive end Antonio Smith (2009-2013), fullback/tight end James Casey (2009-2012), and tackle Ryan Harris (2012-2013).

The Texans host the Broncos in their second preseason game on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT on KTRK ABC-13 and SportsRadio 610.

#TexansCamp: Practice 14

View photos from the final practice of #TexansCamp.

