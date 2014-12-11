Rick Smith on Clowney's recovery

The Texans first-overall draft pick will begin the recovery period with a non-weight bearing phase where he won't be able to put any weight on his knee. He will then progress to passive motion exercises and rehab, working on regaining strength in his knee and getting the muscles activated around it.

"It's an eight to nine-month process and that's what we've talked about," Smith said. "I'm certainly not going to try and put any type of pressure on the young man to get back before he's ready. What we're going to do is be diligent with the rehab. He understands how important that is and how hard he's got to work at that and once he's ready to go, we'll add him back out here."