Rookie diary: Trindon Holliday

Rookie kick returner Trindon Holliday was drafted in the sixth round (197th overall) out of LSU. He will be chronicling his rookie season with the Texans in regular diary entries for HoustonTexans.com.*

We had some high school players from the Bayou Bowl out at practice on Thursday. That was kind of crazy for me, because I played in that game for the Louisiana team in 2005. Seeing those young guys out there, it makes you think about how you were in those shoes a couple years ago and now you're in the NFL.

That game's a great opportunity to showcase your talent. Hopefully, it inspired some of the smaller guys like myself that were out there watching practice to see that I was able to make it to this level. It's meant a lot to me to be able to be a part of the Houston Texans for these last few weeks.

Now that OTAs are done, one of the biggest things I learned is that you have to be focused at all times coming to practice, knowing what's going on and knowing where to line up and what to do. It's just learning the playbook mostly, learning all different scenarios and different plays and what I need to do in each one.

The most difficult thing for me has been coming out and learning new things every day, just learning and learning and then trying to execute the things that you learn. It's been very helpful living with Dorin Dickerson at the team hotel. It's kind of funny in a way because we came from different colleges, different backgrounds and different styles of offenses and we're different types of players, but we're both coming in here and trying to fit in as wide receivers in the NFL.

I was able to make a pretty nice deep catch in practice on Thursday. It was a great feeling. I'm trying to come out and make plays whenever my number's called and just do something to help the team out. It's good to show the coaches that you can do whatever you put your mind to when you have the opportunity.

A lot of people have asked me about this, but I walked into the locker room one day and there was a booster seat in my chair. I just started laughing. I don't know who did it, but it was one of the other players. I think it was for one of their children and someone brought it back to me and left it in the locker room. It didn't make me mad at all, though. I'm used to all the short jokes, so it was just hilarious to me to see it in my locker.

I haven't been getting any other pranks. There hasn't been any rookie hazing right now, either. I guess they're going to wait until training camp when you're really tired to try to get you. I don't know what to expect, but you've got to expect the unexpected.