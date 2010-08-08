Rookie diary: Trindon Holliday

Rookie kick returner Trindon Holliday was drafted in the sixth round (197th overall) out of LSU. He will chronicle his rookie season with the Texans in regular diary entries for HoustonTexans.com.*

Being out with a hamstring injury for a few days, I've been doing a lot of rehab to get everything right and try to get back into it. Our trainers do an amazing job of working with you and helping you get back as quick as possible, and I'm anxious to get back out on the field.

I've been getting constantly, constantly in the playbook while I've been out. I'd probably say I'm in my playbook at least two hours after practice every night, just looking at the formations and knowing what I have to do and when I have to do it.

Watching the veterans has helped me stay on top of things. Those guys will never lead you wrong. Just sitting down and watching Andre Johnson and Kevin Walter and all those guys go out and practice every day and watching the things they do, I've learned something new every day.

A lot of people have been asking me about the little tricycle that somebody put with the exercise bikes at practice last week. Some of the guys told me that they think it was Coach Kubs' idea, but I don't know who did it. I couldn't help but laugh when I saw it. It was all fun and games. I'm used to all the short jokes, and it definitely gave all the guys something to laugh at. I'm not trying to get anyone back any time soon, either. It's just a rookie hazing thing that you've got to go through, so I'm all good with it.

I saw that LSU was ranked 16th in the college football poll that just came out. I think it's a fair ranking. I think most importantly, those guys have to come out and prove themselves that they should be ranked higher than that. If they put everything together, I think they'll be alright. One thing I can say is watch out for Richard Murphy this year. He's an explosive running back, man. He was out last year with a knee injury, and he's coming back hard this year. I'm going to be watching him and all those guys really closely to see what they can do this season.

Thanks to all the Texans and LSU fans for your support. It's been a lot of fun to hear the cheers and see everybody out at practice during training camp.