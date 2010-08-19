Rookie diary: Trindon Holliday

Aug 19, 2010 at 02:31 PM
5303.jpg


EDITOR'S NOTE:

Rookie kick returner Trindon Holliday was drafted in the sixth round (197th overall) out of LSU. He will chronicle his rookie season with the Texans in regular diary entries for HoustonTexans.com.*

I've always been a Saints fan, so it's a little different coming back playing against them. But I'm with the Texans now, so I've got to do what I've got to do.

It means a lot to be able to come home to Louisiana and show the fans what I've been able to do since I've been in Houston. And it's good to see former teammates from LSU like Al Woods, who's a defensive end for the Saints. It's good to catch up with those guys and see them doing well.

I've had a little thumb injury, but my hand is doing pretty good. I'm just staying in the treatment room, getting a lot of treatment and getting it wrapped up whenever it's time to go.

The biggest thing I learned from the game last week is that you have to be patient and trust your instincts. I think I was a little jittery back there being my first game. I misjudged some of the balls on returns and had what I would say is a pretty poor performance overall. I've just got to stay confident and be ready to go, relax and just focus on catching the ball.

Jacoby Jones has been a great help on special teams. He talks to me every day after we do special teams to let me know what I did wrong, what I have to improve on. I'm not really feeling pressure. This is something I do. I'm a returner. I just have to come out and be smart about everything and be ready to go.

I feel comfortable as a wide receiver. It's just learning different things – what you have to do, when you have to do it. I was a hybrid player at LSU. I was doing this and doing that. So the hardest thing is just learning one set position and learning everything that the receivers do all the time. I think I'm definitely improving every day and just studying at night, looking through the playbook knowing what I have to do and then coming out and executing.

This is a big game for me to come out and show the coaches that I'm able to be a fifth or sixth receiver and help this team. I'm really looking forward to it. I've got to come out and show that I'm going to be able to get better from last week.

**

