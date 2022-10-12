Rookie of the Year chances and John Metchie III update | Dear Drew

Got a question about the Texans? Life in general? Drew Dougherty's your guy. He's been with the Texans since 2009 and is chock full of meaningful, as well as generally useless, information. Fire away by clicking HERE!

Andrew Turlington: Dear Drew, Do you believe Dameon Piece will be rookie of the year? I sure do.

DD: He's playing great, Andrew, but it's still early. I'm obviously biased, but Pierce has been outstanding so far this season. He's averaging 4.8 per carry, which is nearly a yard-and-a-half better than the team average for Houston last season. His 20-yarder last week was an absolute jolt for the offense, the defense, the coaches and the fanbase.

If he keeps it up, though, Chris Olave of New Orleans will give Pierce a run for the award. He's already got 389 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns. If he keeps up that pace, Olave will have close to 1,400 yards at season's end.

Plus, with 12 games to go, who knows who else might emerge as a candidate? There's a lot of football left to play, but Pierce is absolutely playing great and in position to be a candidate for the award.

Arland Metzger: Dear Drew, Why don't they use more play-action with the running backs?

DD: We'll see if that gets implemented more into the Texans offensive scheme after the bye week. Head Coach Lovie Smith spoke earlier this week about the importance of using the extra time without a game to do some self-scouting. I'd be mildly surprised if we don't see more play-action over the final dozen games of the season.

James Garcia, Dear Drew, Is it true that despite only winning the last game, after the first quarter of the season we are basically still only 1 game from being playoff contenders?

DD: James, even if the Texans were 0-5, they'd still mathematically be playoff contenders. It's really early. The Titans are atop the AFC South with just a 3-2 record. So if the Texans, at 1-3-1, won their next two, and Tennessee, Indianapolis and the Jaguars all lost their next two, Houston would be in first place. And I can't believe I'm typing about division standings on October 12.

David Hyde: Dear Drew, What is the timetable for John Metchie III to return?

DD: Metchie, who's fighting Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia, has no timetable for a return. But, it's been great seeing him around the building and in the locker room with his teammates over the last few weeks. He was on the sidelines here against the Chargers in Week 4 and got a big ovation from the NRG Stadium crowd.