Rookies Strong, Mumphery show promise in loss

Keith Mumphery also came up big on special teams. He finished with two punt returns for 11 yards, although he did have one 36-yard return to the Houston 45-yard line that was negated with a holding penalty. Mumphery also added four catches for 23 yards.

"Mumph has come in here and really done a good job for us," O'Brien said. "Special teams-wise, he's getting better as a punt returner. Obviously, as a receiver, he's really done a good job for a rookie."

It may not be long before the Texans wide receivers see the return of their veterans. Shorts, who suffered a shoulder injury on the final offensive play in Atlanta, could be ready to return to action for his homecoming in Jacksonville.

"I would say Nate is in the day-to-day category, just like Cecil, but I would say that Cecil probably has a better chance to play against Jacksonville," O'Brien said. "I always have the right to change my mind on that though."