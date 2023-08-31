Roster shuffle, Battle Red Helmet option | Fans wanna know...

Got a question about the Texans? Life in general? Drew Dougherty's your guy. He's been with the Texans since 2009 and is chock full of meaningful, as well as generally useless, information. Fire away by clicking HERE.

Rex Cortez: Dear Drew, Why did you guys cut Mike Boone? I thought he looked good in the preseason games.

DD: Boone's actually back on the active roster, Rex. He was part of the initial 53-man roster on Tuesday evening, then released on Wednesday, and he signed a new deal to get back on the roster Thursday.

Ultimately, you're correct: Boone looked good in the preseason. He picked up yardage on the ground and also as a receiver. The veteran running back ran for an 11-yard touchdown in the win at New Orleans Sunday night and finished the evening with 11 touches for 77 yards.

Executive Vice President and General Manager Nick Caserio liked the way Boone took "advantage of his opportunities in games" and practices.

"Mike has had a great attitude and he's been consistent with his performance since he got here," Caserio said. "Still a younger player even though he has four or five years of experience."

The Boone roster announcement, release, and re-signing is one example of the many roster moves Caserio alluded to Wednesday, that will happen over the next few days.

Derwin Jordan: Dear Drew, How much of cancelling the joint practices was to get a head start on Baltimore?

DD: That certainly might have been a bit of the reasoning for the cancellation. But Head Coach DeMeco Ryans specifically cited how banged up the team was, physically. Wanting to avoid a pair of intense, padded practices was the main driver in the decision to stay home.