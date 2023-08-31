Roster shuffle, Battle Red Helmet option | Fans wanna know...

Aug 31, 2023 at 03:11 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

BATTLEREDDEAR

Got a question about the Texans? Life in general? Drew Dougherty's your guy. He's been with the Texans since 2009 and is chock full of meaningful, as well as generally useless, information. Fire away by clicking HERE.

Rex Cortez: Dear Drew, Why did you guys cut Mike Boone? I thought he looked good in the preseason games.
DD: Boone's actually back on the active roster, Rex. He was part of the initial 53-man roster on Tuesday evening, then released on Wednesday, and he signed a new deal to get back on the roster Thursday.

Ultimately, you're correct: Boone looked good in the preseason. He picked up yardage on the ground and also as a receiver. The veteran running back ran for an 11-yard touchdown in the win at New Orleans Sunday night and finished the evening with 11 touches for 77 yards.

Executive Vice President and General Manager Nick Caserio liked the way Boone took "advantage of his opportunities in games" and practices.

"Mike has had a great attitude and he's been consistent with his performance since he got here," Caserio said. "Still a younger player even though he has four or five years of experience."

The Boone roster announcement, release, and re-signing is one example of the many roster moves Caserio alluded to Wednesday, that will happen over the next few days.

Derwin Jordan: Dear Drew, How much of cancelling the joint practices was to get a head start on Baltimore?
DD: That certainly might have been a bit of the reasoning for the cancellation. But Head Coach DeMeco Ryans specifically cited how banged up the team was, physically. Wanting to avoid a pair of intense, padded practices was the main driver in the decision to stay home.

Evan Billings: Dear Drew, Are the Texans going to wear Battle Red Helmets in the home opener?
DD: They might. We know for certain they'll wear those helmets on Battle Red Sunday, November 26 against the Jaguars. But they also plan on wearing them two other games this season. The home opener certainly makes sense. The official team X (or Twitter, as nearly everyone still calls it) account fired off this post (see below) yesterday.

Cristo Flores: Dear Drew, Is ole #56 Brian Cushing still involved with the Texans organization in any way?
DD: The franchise's all-time leading tackler is not a strength and conditioning coach anymore. But he's happy his old teammate DeMeco Ryans is the team's head coach, and in late April Cushing announced the Texans’ draft pick of Penn State center Juice Scruggs. Cushing's very busy in retirement and enjoying time with his family.

Edward Sorenson: Dear Drew, What are the chances the Texans offer a coaching position to former cornerback Johnathan Joseph?
DD: I could definitely see it happening, in some sort of capacity. Joseph was a Bill Walsh Diversity Fellow during training camp and the preseason. Ryans spoke glowingly about Joseph’s impact, and just yesterday in the Texans locker room, safety Jalen Pitre raved about Joseph's insight.

"I want to give a shoutout to J-Joe," Pitre said. "Real smart guy. I used to sit by him in the meetings when he was here. He challenged me a lot. He talked to me about a lot of different things that I was not used to hearing. Stuff that I had never seen. It was crazy to just hear stuff from a veteran like that. Things that he was seeing at corner, and the formation tips, the alignment tips. I was like 'Wow. That's been there my whole life, but I've never seen it.' It's always fun to find a new piece to the puzzle."

Related Content

news

Uni schdule change and former Texans OTW? | Fans Wanna Know...

Drew Dougherty of Texans TV answered fan questions about a variety of topics, from the tight ends group to the uniform schedule to former players possibly joining the Houston Texans coaching staff.
news

Will Anderson, Jr. Trade...and greatest backup QB ever? | Dear Drew

Fans had questions about the trade for Will Anderson, Jr., adding horns to the helmets, WR John Metchie, III and more.
news

Who's next in Ring of Honor, Battle Red Pants, 2023 excitement | Dear Drew

Are Battle Red pants returning? Who's next in the Ring of Honor? These burning questions and more were answered by Drew Dougherty of Texans TV. 
news

New uni combos, bullish on 2023, picks left for 2024 | Dear Drew

Fans had questions and Drew Dougherty of Texans TV had answers. He covered uniform changes, J.J. Watt as a coach and more.
news

Staff announcement, Draft trades & more | Dear Drew

Texans TV's Drew Dougherty answered fan questions about making trades during the NFL Draft, the new Houston Texans coaching staff under DeMeco Ryans and much more.
news

Questions about QB, the Draft, J.J. Watt helping DeMeco Ryans | Dear Drew

Drew Dougherty of Texans TV answered fan questions about DeMeco Ryans' coaching staff, J.J. Watt possibly helping out, possible color changes to the Houston Texans uniform and more.
news

Draft possibilities, two years ahead & more... | Dear Drew

Drew Dougherty of Texans TV answered Houston Texans fan questions about the likelihood of drafting a QB this April, the two-year outlook and much more.
news

2 QB's and a Pro Bowl possibility | Dear Drew

Drew Dougherty of Texans TV answered fan questions about the quarterbacks, Dameon Pierce's availability and the Pro Bowl.
news

Change on the way, Draft chatter & inspiration | Dear Drew

Drew Dougherty of Texans TV answered fan questions about a change at quarterback, what the Texans might do in the NFL Draft and much more.
news

Offensive trio, QB play, Draft | Dear Drew

Drew Dougherty of Texans TV answered fan questions about the offense, the starting quarterback and much more.
news

Changes?, Eno Benjamin & John Metchie | Dear Drew

Drew Dougherty of Texans TV answered fan questions about a possible change at quarterback, new running back Eno Benjamin and more.
Advertising