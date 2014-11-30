Ryan Fitzpatrick off to a hot start

After scrambling 14 yards on fourth-and-2, Fitzpatrick extended Houston's first series to set up the Texans first score of the day. Fitzpatrick marched the Texans offense 80 yards down the field in 14 plays, connecting with Ryan Griffin on an eight-yard touchdown pass.

The Texans defense forced a turnover just two plays later. Johnathan Joseph picked off Zach Mettenberger's first pass of the game and returned it 25 yards to the Titans 20-yard line. Fitzpatrick took just four plays and 1:56 to find Arian Foster on a seven-yard touchdown pass.

Houston took a 14-0 lead with 4:50 left in the first quarter.

Fitzpatrick continued his hot streak, adding his third touchdown pass on Houston's final possession of the first half. His first pass, intended for DeAndre Hopkins, was incomplete but a defensive pass interference call gave the Texans 12 yards and a first down. Fitzpatrick threw a 58-yard touchdown pass to Hopkins on the next play, ending the 0:15 scoring drive.

Fitzpatrick was 14-of-18 for 179 yards, three touchdowns, and a passer rating of 147.7 through just two quarters on Sunday.