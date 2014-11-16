Ryan Mallett leads Texans to 23-7 win at Cleveland

Rookie running back Alfred Blue, in for Foster who was ruled out with a groin injury, rushed for his first-career 100-yard game. Blue had 36 carries for 156 yards in his second start of the year.

"It was great to get our tempo up and keep the defense off balance," Blue said. "They don't really know what's coming at them and they can't get lined up. The tempo hleps the offense keep them (Browns defense) off balance."

Andre Johnson led the receivers with seven catches for 68 yards.

Randy Bullock was the lone scorer of the second half at FirstEnergy Field. Bullock, who missed his first attempt from 52 yards, successfully added 3-of-4 field goals from 46, 37, and 50 yards, consecutively.

Watt and the Texans defense did their part to help out Mallett. Watt, now with four touchdowns in 2014, had one sack, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and a sack on Cleveland's Brian Hoyer. Linebacker Mike Mohamed intercepted Hoyer late in the game to set up the Texans final score and seal the win.

Mallett threw his first career touchdown pass to Watt, lined up as an eligible receiver in a goal-line package. On Houston's second offensive series, Watt entered the game and caught a 2-yard score to give the Texans an early 7-0 lead with 7:09 left in the first quarter.

"I knew I was close but I could tell when I was going down that it was going to be my knee, not my feet," Watt said. "At that point, I was just worried about catching the ball and hopefully staying in."