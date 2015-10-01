Ryan Mallett limited in practice but doing "fine"

Ryan Mallett was limited in practice on Thursday, listed on the team's practice report with a chest issue. Bill O'Brien didn't seem overly concerned with Mallett's status for Sunday's game.
"He practiced today," O'Brien said. "He's doing fine."
Mallett was one of seven players that were limited in Thursday's practice, which included Arian Foster who has been working his way back from a groin injury.
"He practiced today,' O'Brien said Thursday. "I promise you, I really don't know what all that means."
The official NFL report lists players according to their level participation in practice: full, limited, or did not participate. O'Brien doesn't differentiate with limited versus full participation players that suit up and practice.
Also listed with limited participation on Thursday were: Brandon Brooks (ankle), Duane Brown (hand), Jadeveon Clowney (shoulder), Johnathan Joseph (hip), Derek Newton (ankle).
Friday's practice report will include the players' playing status: probable, questionable, doubtful, or ruled out for Sunday's game at Atlanta.
The (1-2) Texans will kickoff against the (3-0) Falcons on Sunday at noon CT.
The Texans defeated the Atlanta Falcons 17-10 at Reliant Stadium on Dec. 4, 2011.