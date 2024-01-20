Sack Attack: Texans swarm Ravens offense to close out first half | AFC Divisional Round

Racking up sacks is something this Houston Texans team has gotten really good at. And when they've come, they've come in bunches.
This was a Texans defensive unit that broke the franchise record in sacks (46) in the regular season and they have carried over that to the playoffs.
With 32 seconds left in the first half, Lamar Jackson and the Ravens started with the ball at their own 37 and with a few plays could be in range for Justin Tucker to attempt a field goal.
A defensive stand was needed to hold the score tied at 10 apiece and the Texans answered the call.
Blake Cashman started to throw the Ravens offense into reverse by sacking Jackson for a nine-yard loss. Then, facing a 2nd-and-19, it was Desmond King II's turn as he ran down Jackson a sack for a 13-yard loss.
The back-to-back sacks drove the Ravens back into a 3rd-and-32 and an eventual punt, which would end the half with the Texans and Ravens tied at 10-10 in the AFC Divisional Round.