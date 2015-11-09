Several players return from injuries following bye

An extra week of rest did several players some good.
Both Duane Brown and rookie linebacker Benardrick McKinney returned to practice Monday after undergoing the league's concussion protocol. Brown suffered a concussion in the first half of the Texans win against Tennessee last week. McKinney has been inactive for two consecutive games while waiting to clear the five-stage protocol.
"It was tough," Brown said Monday. "I'm feeling a lot better. I felt a lot better the next day. It's something that takes a little bit of time. The trainers did a great job of helping me out and I'm feeling great now."
Cecil Shorts III also returned to the practice field after suffering a hamstring injury following the win in Jacksonville. Shorts, inactive in Weeks 7 and 8 against Miami and Tennessee, is expected to play in the upcoming primetime matchup in Cincinnati.
"Cecil Shorts should be ready to go for this game," head coach Bill O'Brien said after Monday's practice.
Ryan Griffin also practiced Monday for the first time since being placed on short-term injured reserve on Sept. 15.
Not returning to practice on Monday were Kareem Jackson and Jadeveon Clowney. Jackson is unlikely to play against the Bengals, while there is no update on Clowney, according to O'Brien. Jackson has been dealing with an ankle injury. Clowney suffered a back injury against the Titans in Week 8.
The (3-5) Texans travel to Cincinnati to face the Bengals on Monday, Nov. 16. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT on ESPN and SportsRadio 610.