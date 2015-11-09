Several players return from injuries following bye

Ryan Griffin also practiced Monday for the first time since being placed on short-term injured reserve on Sept. 15.

Not returning to practice on Monday were Kareem Jackson and Jadeveon Clowney. Jackson is unlikely to play against the Bengals, while there is no update on Clowney, according to O'Brien. Jackson has been dealing with an ankle injury. Clowney suffered a back injury against the Titans in Week 8.