Starters, roster deadline, Lonnie Johnson Jr. & more | Dear Drew

Javari in Miami: Dear Drew, How is Lonnie Johnson Jr. doing after the game?

DD: He seems to be fine. Johnson was at practice on Monday afternoon and was in good spirits after the day of work. Before the half on Saturday in Arlington, he was slow getting up after colliding with safety Jonathan Owens. In the second half though, his interception return for a score tied the game, and the Texans went on to beat the Cowboys, 20-14.

German Texan: Dear Drew, Will our starters play against the Buccaneers? Will their starters play?

DD: According to Head Coach David Culley, the Texans starters will play into the third quarter. That might change between now and Saturday night, but Culley said he wants to see how his frontline players are able to make adjustments after the half. As far as Tampa Bay goes, Head Coach, Bruce Arians, said on Saturday night after their contest with the Titans, that his starters will play in the first half at Houston. He doesn't want the Bucs to go so long without having any game speed reps under the belt before the Week 1 matchup with the Cowboys.