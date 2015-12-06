Status of Brandon Brooks uncertain

Starting right guard Brandon Brooks practiced all week. He was prepared to face the Buffalo Bills. In fact, it wasn't until early Sunday morning, a little over four hours before kickoff, that there was any indication he wouldn't.
"He was sick," head coach Bill O'Brien said after the game. "He came into the meal room this morning; he had been throwing up all night. One of those food bugs, I suppose."
Brooks was ruled inactive, missing his second start of the season. The fourth-year offensive lineman also did not play on Oct. 25 at Miami. Oday Aboushi, who spent the 2013 and 2014 seasons with the New York Jets, started in his place.
"I've got to watch the tape," O'Brien said of Aboushi. "He's a tough guy; I know that. I'm sure he fought."
Brooks was taken to a local hospital for treatment on Sunday morning. His status following the game was still unknown, according to O'Brien.
"I don't know," O'Brien said. "I think he'll be on the plane back, but I don't know if he got back here."
The Texans fell to 6-6 on the season after their 30-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Houston will host the New England Patriots next on Sunday Night Football.
The Texans faced the Bills at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Week 13.