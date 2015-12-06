Status of Brandon Brooks uncertain

Brooks was ruled inactive, missing his second start of the season. The fourth-year offensive lineman also did not play on Oct. 25 at Miami. Oday Aboushi, who spent the 2013 and 2014 seasons with the New York Jets, started in his place.

"I've got to watch the tape," O'Brien said of Aboushi. "He's a tough guy; I know that. I'm sure he fought."

Brooks was taken to a local hospital for treatment on Sunday morning. His status following the game was still unknown, according to O'Brien.

"I don't know," O'Brien said. "I think he'll be on the plane back, but I don't know if he got back here."