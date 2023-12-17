Steven Nelson picks off fourth pass of the season | Week 15

Dec 17, 2023 at 01:59 PM
Josh Koch
nelsontenn

Steven Nelson has put himself at the top of the interceptions list in the Texans secondary alongside Derek Stingley Jr. after picking off his fourth pass of the season.

In the third quarter, Nelson stepped in front of a Will Levis pass which was intended for DeAndre Hopkins and picked off the Titans' rookie quarterback.

Nelson ties Derek Stingley Jr. to lead the Texans in interceptions this season. It is his 13th of his career. This is the second-straight game that Levis has been picked off and the fourth time in just eight career games.

The Texans cashed in on the turnover as Ka'imi Fairbairn nailed his second field goal of the game, pulling the Texans to within a touchdown of the Titans, 13-6 with 6:27 left in the third quarter.

