Strike the pose

Sep 10, 2004


The Houston Texans Cheerleaders capped Texans Week in style Saturday night, unveiling their 2004 magazine at the Taste of Victory party inside the practice bubble.

The second edition of the magazine (right) features 116 pages of photos and features and is on sale at the Go Texan Store for $10.

The cheerleaders held a fashion show to debut the magazine and then signed autographs. Over 30 of Houston's finest restaurants served up some delicious food. There was also a silent auctions with proceeds benefiting the Houston Texans Foundation.

Special thanks to Crown Royal for sponsoring the event and to all the fans who came out.

