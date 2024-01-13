Stroud hits Schultz for 37-yard Touchdown | Wild Card Round

It took just the first half of C.J. Stroud's inaugural playoff game in the NFL to break a franchise record.
With 1:11 remaining in the first half, Stroud rolled out to his right and waited. The rookie quarterback timed it up perfectly, airing it out to the endzone from 37 yards out where it hit the outstretched hands of Dalton Schultz for the touchdown.
The touchdown was the third of the first half for Stroud, previously hitting Nico Collins (15 yards) and Brevin Jordan (76 yards), which set a new Texans franchise record for most touchdown passes in a playoff game.
Stroud finished the first half 11 for 16 for 236 yards and three touchdowns. The Browns defense entered the game giving up an average of 217.2 yards per game through the air.
The Texans led the Browns 24-14 at halftime.