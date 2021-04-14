'Sweets by Belen' gets Small Business Boost from Texans & Amegy Bank

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has been tough on small businesses across the world.

The Texans have three main goals as an organization: win championships, create memorable experiences and do great things for our community. With that third goal in mind, the Texans and Amegy Bank are promoting and assisting the small businesses that make the Houston community so great.

The Texans took nominations from fans, and awarded a Small Business Boost. Each winner gets $2,500 to support their immediate business needs, some free promotional assets from the Texans, an inclusion in the Texans 'Local Business Playbook', and an invitation to exclusive Amegy Bank Business Webinars and Events.

If you've been lucky enough to enjoy a dessert from 'Sweets by Belen', it's an experience you'll never forget.

Smack dab in the middle of the Gulfton area in Houston, the Peruvian and Latin-inspired bakery is owned by women. On a daily basis, the crew there creates high-quality handmade, made-from-scratch desserts featuring tropical fruits and ingredients.

Owner Belen Bailey has brought some of her favorite recipes from her birthplace of Peru, and the sweet tooths of Houston have benefitted.

In addition to wanting her patrons to fill up on the sweet stuff, Bailey said 'Sweets by Belen' is "committed to bringing a smile whatever the occasion by providing the perfect sweet for each of you".