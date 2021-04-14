'Sweets by Belen' gets Small Business Boost from Texans & Amegy Bank

Apr 14, 2021 at 10:26 AM
Houston Texans Staff

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has been tough on small businesses across the world.

The Texans have three main goals as an organization: win championships, create memorable experiences and do great things for our community. With that third goal in mind, the Texans and Amegy Bank are promoting and assisting the small businesses that make the Houston community so great.

The Texans took nominations from fans, and awarded a Small Business Boost. Each winner gets $2,500 to support their immediate business needs, some free promotional assets from the Texans, an inclusion in the Texans 'Local Business Playbook', and an invitation to exclusive Amegy Bank Business Webinars and Events.

If you've been lucky enough to enjoy a dessert from 'Sweets by Belen', it's an experience you'll never forget.

Smack dab in the middle of the Gulfton area in Houston, the Peruvian and Latin-inspired bakery is owned by women. On a daily basis, the crew there creates high-quality handmade, made-from-scratch desserts featuring tropical fruits and ingredients.

Owner Belen Bailey has brought some of her favorite recipes from her birthplace of Peru, and the sweet tooths of Houston have benefitted.

In addition to wanting her patrons to fill up on the sweet stuff, Bailey said 'Sweets by Belen' is "committed to bringing a smile whatever the occasion by providing the perfect sweet for each of you".

Next time you're near 6001 Hillcroft, Suite 400, stop into the shop. Or visit online here.

Photos: Small Business Boost, Sweets By Belen

Sweets by Belen is women-owned, Peruvian and Latin inspired bakery located in southwest Houston. Sweets by Belen creates high quality made-from-scratch desserts using tropical fruits and ingredients. Learn more about Sweets By Belen and the Amegy Bank Small Business Boost here.

An image from the April 19, 2021 CD Small Business Boost Presentation for Sweets by Belen in Houston, TX.
1 / 34

An image from the April 19, 2021 CD Small Business Boost Presentation for Sweets by Belen in Houston, TX.

Kenneth Richmond
An image from the April 19, 2021 CD Small Business Boost Presentation for Sweets by Belen in Houston, TX.
2 / 34

An image from the April 19, 2021 CD Small Business Boost Presentation for Sweets by Belen in Houston, TX.

Kenneth Richmond
An image from the April 19, 2021 CD Small Business Boost Presentation for Sweets by Belen in Houston, TX.
3 / 34

An image from the April 19, 2021 CD Small Business Boost Presentation for Sweets by Belen in Houston, TX.

Kenneth Richmond
An image from the April 19, 2021 CD Small Business Boost Presentation for Sweets by Belen in Houston, TX.
4 / 34

An image from the April 19, 2021 CD Small Business Boost Presentation for Sweets by Belen in Houston, TX.

Kenneth Richmond
An image from the April 19, 2021 CD Small Business Boost Presentation for Sweets by Belen in Houston, TX.
5 / 34

An image from the April 19, 2021 CD Small Business Boost Presentation for Sweets by Belen in Houston, TX.

Kenneth Richmond
An image from the April 19, 2021 CD Small Business Boost Presentation for Sweets by Belen in Houston, TX.
6 / 34

An image from the April 19, 2021 CD Small Business Boost Presentation for Sweets by Belen in Houston, TX.

Kenneth Richmond
An image from the April 19, 2021 CD Small Business Boost Presentation for Sweets by Belen in Houston, TX.
7 / 34

An image from the April 19, 2021 CD Small Business Boost Presentation for Sweets by Belen in Houston, TX.

Kenneth Richmond
An image from the April 19, 2021 CD Small Business Boost Presentation for Sweets by Belen in Houston, TX.
8 / 34

An image from the April 19, 2021 CD Small Business Boost Presentation for Sweets by Belen in Houston, TX.

Kenneth Richmond
An image from the April 19, 2021 CD Small Business Boost Presentation for Sweets by Belen in Houston, TX.
9 / 34

An image from the April 19, 2021 CD Small Business Boost Presentation for Sweets by Belen in Houston, TX.

Kenneth Richmond
An image from the April 19, 2021 CD Small Business Boost Presentation for Sweets by Belen in Houston, TX.
10 / 34

An image from the April 19, 2021 CD Small Business Boost Presentation for Sweets by Belen in Houston, TX.

Kenneth Richmond
An image from the April 19, 2021 CD Small Business Boost Presentation for Sweets by Belen in Houston, TX.
11 / 34

An image from the April 19, 2021 CD Small Business Boost Presentation for Sweets by Belen in Houston, TX.

Kenneth Richmond
An image from the April 19, 2021 CD Small Business Boost Presentation for Sweets by Belen in Houston, TX.
12 / 34

An image from the April 19, 2021 CD Small Business Boost Presentation for Sweets by Belen in Houston, TX.

Kenneth Richmond
An image from the April 19, 2021 CD Small Business Boost Presentation for Sweets by Belen in Houston, TX.
13 / 34

An image from the April 19, 2021 CD Small Business Boost Presentation for Sweets by Belen in Houston, TX.

Kenneth Richmond
An image from the April 19, 2021 CD Small Business Boost Presentation for Sweets by Belen in Houston, TX.
14 / 34

An image from the April 19, 2021 CD Small Business Boost Presentation for Sweets by Belen in Houston, TX.

Kenneth Richmond
An image from the April 19, 2021 CD Small Business Boost Presentation for Sweets by Belen in Houston, TX.
15 / 34

An image from the April 19, 2021 CD Small Business Boost Presentation for Sweets by Belen in Houston, TX.

Kenneth Richmond
An image from the April 19, 2021 CD Small Business Boost Presentation for Sweets by Belen in Houston, TX.
16 / 34

An image from the April 19, 2021 CD Small Business Boost Presentation for Sweets by Belen in Houston, TX.

Kenneth Richmond
An image from the April 19, 2021 CD Small Business Boost Presentation for Sweets by Belen in Houston, TX.
17 / 34

An image from the April 19, 2021 CD Small Business Boost Presentation for Sweets by Belen in Houston, TX.

Kenneth Richmond
An image from the April 19, 2021 CD Small Business Boost Presentation for Sweets by Belen in Houston, TX.
18 / 34

An image from the April 19, 2021 CD Small Business Boost Presentation for Sweets by Belen in Houston, TX.

Kenneth Richmond
An image from the April 19, 2021 CD Small Business Boost Presentation for Sweets by Belen in Houston, TX.
19 / 34

An image from the April 19, 2021 CD Small Business Boost Presentation for Sweets by Belen in Houston, TX.

Kenneth Richmond
An image from the April 19, 2021 CD Small Business Boost Presentation for Sweets by Belen in Houston, TX.
20 / 34

An image from the April 19, 2021 CD Small Business Boost Presentation for Sweets by Belen in Houston, TX.

Kenneth Richmond
An image from the April 19, 2021 CD Small Business Boost Presentation for Sweets by Belen in Houston, TX.
21 / 34

An image from the April 19, 2021 CD Small Business Boost Presentation for Sweets by Belen in Houston, TX.

Kenneth Richmond
An image from the April 19, 2021 CD Small Business Boost Presentation for Sweets by Belen in Houston, TX.
22 / 34

An image from the April 19, 2021 CD Small Business Boost Presentation for Sweets by Belen in Houston, TX.

Kenneth Richmond
An image from the April 19, 2021 CD Small Business Boost Presentation for Sweets by Belen in Houston, TX.
23 / 34

An image from the April 19, 2021 CD Small Business Boost Presentation for Sweets by Belen in Houston, TX.

Kenneth Richmond
An image from the April 19, 2021 CD Small Business Boost Presentation for Sweets by Belen in Houston, TX.
24 / 34

An image from the April 19, 2021 CD Small Business Boost Presentation for Sweets by Belen in Houston, TX.

Kenneth Richmond
An image from the April 19, 2021 CD Small Business Boost Presentation for Sweets by Belen in Houston, TX.
25 / 34

An image from the April 19, 2021 CD Small Business Boost Presentation for Sweets by Belen in Houston, TX.

Kenneth Richmond
An image from the April 19, 2021 CD Small Business Boost Presentation for Sweets by Belen in Houston, TX.
26 / 34

An image from the April 19, 2021 CD Small Business Boost Presentation for Sweets by Belen in Houston, TX.

Kenneth Richmond
An image from the April 19, 2021 CD Small Business Boost Presentation for Sweets by Belen in Houston, TX.
27 / 34

An image from the April 19, 2021 CD Small Business Boost Presentation for Sweets by Belen in Houston, TX.

Kenneth Richmond
An image from the April 19, 2021 CD Small Business Boost Presentation for Sweets by Belen in Houston, TX.
28 / 34

An image from the April 19, 2021 CD Small Business Boost Presentation for Sweets by Belen in Houston, TX.

Kenneth Richmond
An image from the April 19, 2021 CD Small Business Boost Presentation for Sweets by Belen in Houston, TX.
29 / 34

An image from the April 19, 2021 CD Small Business Boost Presentation for Sweets by Belen in Houston, TX.

Kenneth Richmond
An image from the April 19, 2021 CD Small Business Boost Presentation for Sweets by Belen in Houston, TX.
30 / 34

An image from the April 19, 2021 CD Small Business Boost Presentation for Sweets by Belen in Houston, TX.

Kenneth Richmond
An image from the April 19, 2021 CD Small Business Boost Presentation for Sweets by Belen in Houston, TX.
31 / 34

An image from the April 19, 2021 CD Small Business Boost Presentation for Sweets by Belen in Houston, TX.

Kenneth Richmond
An image from the April 19, 2021 CD Small Business Boost Presentation for Sweets by Belen in Houston, TX.
32 / 34

An image from the April 19, 2021 CD Small Business Boost Presentation for Sweets by Belen in Houston, TX.

Kenneth Richmond
An image from the April 19, 2021 CD Small Business Boost Presentation for Sweets by Belen in Houston, TX.
33 / 34

An image from the April 19, 2021 CD Small Business Boost Presentation for Sweets by Belen in Houston, TX.

Kenneth Richmond
An image from the April 19, 2021 CD Small Business Boost Presentation for Sweets by Belen in Houston, TX.
34 / 34

An image from the April 19, 2021 CD Small Business Boost Presentation for Sweets by Belen in Houston, TX.

Kenneth Richmond
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Houston Texans make 2,500 STEM kits for local school | Founder's Day

The Houston Texans players joined together with members of the front office to make 2,500 kits that promoted science and math for local elementary school students.
news

Houston Texans and Coca-Cola announce 2023 BOLD Award recipients

More than $50,000 was awarded to seven Black, Outstanding Leaders and Doers across the community
news

Houston Texans wear orange to support Uvalde, gun violence awareness

The Houston Texans wore orange shirts during Wednesday's OTA practice as a show of their continued support of the Uvalde community and in honor of National Gun Violence Awareness Day on Friday.
news

2023 Texans Care Volunteer Day signups now open!

The Houston Texans launched the 11th annual Texans Care Volunteer Day, a city-wide event where Houston Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair and Vice President of the Houston Texans Foundation Hannah McNair, as well as Texans players, Legends, Cheerleaders and TORO will give back alongside Texans fans.
news

Houston Texans launch Girls FLAG Football League in partnership with NFL FLAG and Nike

The Houston Texans announced the launch of a Girls FLAG Football Program in collaboration with NFL FLAG and Nike. 
news

The Texans spread holiday cheer in H-Town

The Houston Texans Foundation and Texans players are hosting holiday parties and granting wishes across Houston.
news

Coach Cameron Campbell receives Houston Texans' Inspire Change Changemaker Award

The Houston Texans announced today that Coach Cameron Campbell is the team's recipient for the 2022 Inspire Change Changemaker Award. 
news

Houston Texans and partners award $400,000 to 15 local nonprofits through Inspire Change Grant Funds

The Houston Texans, ConocoPhillips, Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages and Ashley awarded $400,000 through the Inspire Change Grant Fund to 15 local nonprofits and educational programs working to make a difference in the Houston community. 
news

Christian Kirksey named Houston Texans nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award

The Houston Texans announced today that linebacker Christian Kirksey is the team's nominee for the 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award. 
news

Texans players, coaches reveal 2022 My Cause My Cleats

My Cause My Cleats is the NFL's player-driven cause initiative, when players are given ownership of the field, game broadcast and marketing to shine a light on the causes and social issues most important to them. 
news

NFL announces nominees for 12th annual Salute to Service Award presented by USAA

Houston Texans Cheerleader named as Texans' Salute to Service Award nominee for 2022.
news

Player Blog | Tremon Smith honors special connection to breast cancer through hospital visit

Texans DB Tremon Smith shares his experience visiting Houston Methodist cancer patients with his teammate LB Garret Wallow
Advertising