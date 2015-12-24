T.J. Yates to undergo ACL surgery Monday

"Yeah, looking back at it, I probably should have slid," Yates said. "I thought guys were chasing me. Just reacting and playing the game. If I had to go back, I'd probably make the same decision just running down the field. It's unfortunate what happened but it's part of the game and I know I'll come back stronger."

Yates, now in his fifth NFL season, has never even had a minor knee issue over the course of his playing career, so beginning the rehab process for a season-ending injury will be unfamiliar territory for Yates. He's already been talking to several teammates that have gone through the same surgery to learn more about what to expect.

Brian Hoyer, who underwent ACL surgery in 2013, has been in constant contact with Yates.

"I've been talking to him (Hoyer) about a whole bunch of stuff, techniques, rehab, everything," Yates said. "I've been picking the brains of a lot of guys. It's happened to a lot of guys. That's kind of how it is in this league. Everybody's gone through it at one time or another. I talked to Brian Cushing about it a ton. I know I'm in good hands here with the doctors and the staff and just ready to get it going."