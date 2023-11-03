Tampa, The Tube and To'oTo'o | Daily Brew

Wouldn't it be great to eavesdrop on the conversations they're having about the Texans at Tampa Bay headquarters? You can't do that, unless you're Alexa or something. But we will share **what they’ve been saying publicly**.

The Texans are coming off their third best rushing performance. Yet you know they had a lot more yards in mind. There's been some fan and media dialogue about throwing it more. We'll see what happens Sunday. But Drew Dougherty **fielded a question on the subject**, among other things.

Sunday is Kid's Day, presented by Texas Children's. There will be a lot of cool stuff to check out, if you're fortunate enough to go to NRG Stadium. In the meantime, check out **this story** on a visit to Texas Children's.