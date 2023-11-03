Tampa, The Tube and To'oTo'o | Daily Brew

This is the sixth time the Texans have faced Tampa Bay. And it's been a different quarterback starting for Houston every time. Another related tidbit is that David Carr, despite playing five years here, wasn't one of them.
Carr's chance against the Bucs would have happened in 2003, but he was injured. So was then-backup Tony Banks. So the Texans had to go with rookie Dave Ragone. We saw Dave a few weeks ago. He's Atlanta's offensive coordinator. The Falcons have the distinction of having three former Texans QBs on their staff: Ragone, T.J. Yates and Matt Schaub.
Anyway, back to the Bucs. This is a team loaded with familiar faces. They're not Brady's Bucs, they're Baker's Bucs. But their still fortified with Super Bowl winners and Pro Bowlers. We talked about that with DeMeco Ryans.
Wouldn't it be great to eavesdrop on the conversations they're having about the Texans at Tampa Bay headquarters? You can't do that, unless you're Alexa or something. But we will share **what they’ve been saying publicly**.
The Texans are coming off their third best rushing performance. Yet you know they had a lot more yards in mind. There's been some fan and media dialogue about throwing it more. We'll see what happens Sunday. But Drew Dougherty **fielded a question on the subject**, among other things.
Sunday is Kid's Day, presented by Texas Children's. There will be a lot of cool stuff to check out, if you're fortunate enough to go to NRG Stadium. In the meantime, check out **this story** on a visit to Texas Children's.
Finally, the Texans are moving up in the TV world. Ian Eagle and Charles Davis will be on the call. They're second on the depth chart of the CBS roster. Of course, your radio guys are always top-of-the-line (partisan statement, yes, but I'm really referring to Andre Ware and John Harris). **Here’s the info** on how to catch the game.