WR Tank Dell in concussion protocol after Week 5 hit

Oct 09, 2023 at 03:59 PM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

16x9_Thumbnail_Dell DeMeco

The Houston Texans will be keeping an eye on rookie wide receiver Tank Dell this week. The speedy wideout caught three passes for 57 yards in Sunday's 21-19 loss at Atlanta before leaving the game to be evaluated for a concussion.

"Tank is in the protocol and we'll see how he progresses throughout the week," Head Coach DeMeco Ryans said Monday. "Hopefully he starts to feel better. Definitely hurts not having him out there. Tank is an explosive playmaker for us, but just really our thoughts are with Tank to make sure that he gets back healthy as soon as possible."

Dell suffered a hit after making his biggest play of the game, a 29-yard catch on third down, to extend the Texans drive with just 0:41 remaining in the second quarter. Dell left the game after the play, but his catch led to a 28-yard field goal just four plays later to give Houston a 9-7 lead heading into halftime.

If Dell can't play next Sunday, the Texans will look to other receivers to step up in the passing game. Through five games, Nico Collins has a team high 467 yards receiving on 25 catches (18.7 avg.) and three touchdowns. Veteran Robert Woods, who has 21 catches for 221 yards, discussed who might step up in Dell's place if he isn't cleared to return.

"I've been saying since training camp and OTAs kind of ever since I got here, this team is full of route runners and receivers who can get open and separate," Woods said. "Xavier Hutchinson and John Metchie, I think Noah (Brown) might be coming back, but these are receivers who know how to create in space and get open. So if Tank is down, it shouldn't be a drop off in our receiver room. Guys have a job to do and guys know how to get open and create their own space."

The Texans return to NRG Stadium to host the New Orleans Saints in Week 6. Sunday's kickoff is set for noon CT on FOX and Sports Radio 610.

Related Content

news

C.J. Stroud sets new NFL record for most pass attempts without an interception to begin a career

During the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons, Houston Texans rookie QB C.J. Stroud set a new NFL record for most pass attempts without an interception to start a career, surpassing Dak Prescott's previous record (176).
news

Laremy Tunsil, Tytus Howard to start at Atlanta

Laremy Tunsil and Tytus Howard will start their first game together on the offensive line protecting QB C.J. Stroud. 
news

Texans honor late Bob McNair with Oct. 6 Founder's Day tradition

The Houston Texans celebrated their fourth annual Founder's Day to honor late Founder, Chairman and CEO Robert C. McNair. 
news

Five Texans on the All-Rookie team so far, DeMeco's impact, AFC Power rankings | Daily Brew

The Texans rookies get some national attention, DeMeco Ryans' impact, plus how did the past two wins have Houston moving up in the AFC power rankings. 
news

Will Anderson Jr. blocks field goals, goes thrifting, sings a little Adele 

In this week's Deep Slant 1-on-1 presented by Xfinity, DE Will Anderson Jr. opens up about his rookie campaign through the first quarter of the season. 
news

C.J. Stroud's birthday, winning moments, Mean Girls | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans have a history-making QB that turns 22 today and are coming off back-to-back wins in four-way tie in the AFC South.
news

Dynamic safety duo Jalen Pitre, Jimmie Ward start first game together, force a pair of fumbles in win

For the first time this season, the Houston Texans had their starting safety duo of Jalen Pitre and Jimmie Ward on the field together. 
news

Steven Nelson picks off Steelers, gets win vs. former team

Steven Nelson intercepted Steelers QB Kenny Pickett and gets  a big win against his former team. 
news

J.J. Watt inducted into Ring of Honor: "Feels like home"

On Sunday, J.J. Watt returned to NRG Stadium and became the third member of the Houston Texans Ring of Honor.
news

Texans honor J.J. Watt, dominate Steelers 30-6 at home | Rapid Reactions

The Houston Texans beat the Pittsburgh Steelers handily, by a score of 30-6 in their first home win since Dec. 26, 2021 and honored J.J. Watt at halftime. 
news

Jon Weeks gives his top 3 J.J. Watt memories 

14-year veteran long snapper Jon Weeks lists his top three J.J. Watt memories.
Advertising