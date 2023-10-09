WR Tank Dell in concussion protocol after Week 5 hit

The Houston Texans will be keeping an eye on rookie wide receiver Tank Dell this week. The speedy wideout caught three passes for 57 yards in Sunday's 21-19 loss at Atlanta before leaving the game to be evaluated for a concussion.

"Tank is in the protocol and we'll see how he progresses throughout the week," Head Coach DeMeco Ryans said Monday. "Hopefully he starts to feel better. Definitely hurts not having him out there. Tank is an explosive playmaker for us, but just really our thoughts are with Tank to make sure that he gets back healthy as soon as possible."

Dell suffered a hit after making his biggest play of the game, a 29-yard catch on third down, to extend the Texans drive with just 0:41 remaining in the second quarter. Dell left the game after the play, but his catch led to a 28-yard field goal just four plays later to give Houston a 9-7 lead heading into halftime.

If Dell can't play next Sunday, the Texans will look to other receivers to step up in the passing game. Through five games, Nico Collins has a team high 467 yards receiving on 25 catches (18.7 avg.) and three touchdowns. Veteran Robert Woods, who has 21 catches for 221 yards, discussed who might step up in Dell's place if he isn't cleared to return.

"I've been saying since training camp and OTAs kind of ever since I got here, this team is full of route runners and receivers who can get open and separate," Woods said. "Xavier Hutchinson and John Metchie, I think Noah (Brown) might be coming back, but these are receivers who know how to create in space and get open. So if Tank is down, it shouldn't be a drop off in our receiver room. Guys have a job to do and guys know how to get open and create their own space."