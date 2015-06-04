TBT: Bill O'Brien's playlist

This time last year, we unveiled the Bill O'Brien's music playlist for practice. The best way to describe it was…unpredictable.

So unpredictable, in fact, that no one knew that the music blaring from speakers on the practice field was actually O'Brien's personal iPod. Players stretched and worked out to everything from The Police to Rick Ross to Jason Aldean.

Fans were fascinated by the new head coach and wanted to know more about it, including his enigmatic taste in music. So, we created a Spotify playlist which now boasts 125 songs.

This week, we updated it with some Salt-N-Pepa, Pitbull, and Lynyrd Skynyrd, to name a few.