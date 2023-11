Houston's last victory over the Indianapolis Colts came on Dec. 16, 2012. The Texans 29-17 win at NRG Stadium clinched the AFC South for the second-consecutive year.

The Texans were coming off a nationally-televised loss to New England the week before, but bounced back with a dominant performance by Arian Foster and J.J. Watt. Foster rushed for 165 yards on 27 carries. Watt led the team with 10 tackles (six for a loss), three sacks on Andrew Luck, four quarterback hits, and a forced fumble.