TBT: Texans defeat Patriots in 34-27 win

The Texans defeated the New England Patriots for the first and only time in franchise history in the 2009 season finale.

On Jan. 3, 2010, Arian Foster, wearing his No. 37 jersey rushed for 119 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries in the 34-27 win. The Texans defense scored on a second quarter fumble recovery by Bernard Pollard in the end zone to get a 13-10 lead, the Houston's first of the game. The defense also held Tom Brady without a touchdown pass as he completed 17-of-26 for 186 yards, one interception, and a 70.4 passer rating.