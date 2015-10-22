TBT: Texans win big over Miami in 2012

Houston scored three touchdowns in the final minutes of the first half to take a 24-3 halftime lead the last time they faced Miami. Arian Foster scored two rushing touchdowns while the Texans defense forced four turnovers on four-consecutive possessions in the second quarter. Johnathan Joseph, Kareem Jackson, and Brian Cushing each had an interception in the game. J.J. Watt finished with three pass deflections, two of which led to turnovers, and 1.5 sacks.