Texans back at work, roster updates, Nebraska's epic team entrance | Daily Brew

Aug 31, 2023 at 10:27 AM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

Happy Thursday! The 2023 regular season kicks off in exactly one week when the Kansas City Chiefs and the Detroit Lions square off in the first game of Week 1. Meanwhile, the Houston Texans will be in the middle of their game week preparations for Baltimore, where they will begin their season on Sept. 10.

Currently, the Texans are in the midst of a flurry of roster transactions. General Manager Nick Caserio spoke for about 30 minutes on the state of the team after the initial 53-man roster was announced on Tuesday.

Exec. VP & GM Nick Caserio gives update on team following roster cuts | Nick's Notes

The Texans were back at work, with a much-less crowded field at practice and a few new faces like OL Josh Jones, a former Houston Cougar, among them. Players spoke in the locker room afterwards and Jalen Pitre dropped some interesting nuggets of knowledge. Check out which teammate he calls "Apex Predator."

Kenyon Green update, an "Apex Predator", J-Joe shoutout | 1-Minute Recap

Caserio promised a "myriad of transactions" yesterday and he certainly delivered. The Texans signed their practice squad and claimed two players, CB Alex Austin and G Nick Broeker, off waivers from the the Buffalo Bills. Check out the latest transactions here.

Coming up tonight…

Season Premiere! The Houston Texans are hosting their second-annual charity event inside the stadium to introduce the 2023 team and raise money for a great cause, all while having a big on-field party. Be sure to follow the Houston Texans on Instagram to see all the player arrivals.

And finally…

How monumentally cool was this moment in sports? The Nebraska Cornhuskers sold out their football stadium for their women's volleyball match last night. The women took the field in front of a World Record 92,003 fans.

