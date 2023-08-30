Exec. VP & GM Nick Caserio gives update on team following roster cuts | Nick's Notes

Executive VP & General Manager Nick Caserio answered questions and addressed the media on Wednesday after roster cutdown day. On Tuesday, teams across the NFL trimmed their rosters from 90 to 53 players. Caserio discussed the offensive line depth, C.J. Stroud's progress, more incoming roster transactions ahead of Week 1 and more.

Here are Nick's Notes:

-The latest on Kenyon Green

The big surprise of roster cutdown day was not, in fact, a roster cut. Second-year left guard Kenyon Green was placed on injured reserve for the 2023 season for a shoulder issue that dated back to earlier in the offseason.

"I would say specific to Kenyon, it was just a matter of when, not if, this was going to happen," Caserio said.

Head Coach DeMeco Ryans praised Green on Monday for being "a tough kid going through a lot" and Caserio re-iterated the same. Green entered training camp healthy but did not start in the preseason finale against the Saints, taking reps with the second team instead. During the game, he appeared to have aggravated his injury, grabbing his shoulder after a play.

"We knew in May this was a possibility," Caserio said. "And to his credit, I mean, he worked through it and I'd say the best he could with the situation that he was given at the end. Just all for the betterment of the team and the player that this was the best decision. So he goes into reserve, get ready for the 2024 season and train keeps moving."

The goal now is for Green to get healthy and ready for the 2024 season, Caserio said.

-Offensive line depth

This year's offensive line situation is unlike any that he's ever been a part of, Caserio noted. Between the injuries in training camp and the preseason, losing Green and Scott Quessenberry to IR, Charlie Heck landing on PUP at the start of camp, Tytus Howard undergoing surgery and Juice Scruggs getting injured in the final preseason game, the offensive line depth depleted quickly.

The good news is that Howard appears to be close to returning, although his Week 1 start date is still a question mark. Plus, the Texans traded for Arizona Cardinals OL Josh Jones, former Houston Cougar, and are finalizing a trade for Steelers OL Kendrick Green. The Texans could be adding more players next week as they prepare for their regular season opener at Baltimore.

-C.J. Stroud's progress

Since the last time Caserio addressed the media, the Texans named C.J. Stroud their starting quarterback after solid preseason outing. Houston's No. 2 overall draft pick began training camp splitting first-team reps with third-year veteran Davis Mills before Ryans named Stroud the starter on Sunday night.

"I think, C.J., the big thing with him, he's put his head down and worked from the day he walked in the building," Caserio said. "Every player that's here earns their opportunity with their performance. And I think he's certainly emblematic of that from start to where we are now, understanding still now it's 17 games to go here and each week is hopefully going to get a little bit better."

-What's next?

With just 10 days remaining until the Texans' Week 1 game, Caserio promised "a myriad of transactions" over the next five to seven days. An estimated 1,000 players are currently available after yesterday's roster cuts. Caserio discussed his staff's priorities for the next 24 to 48 hours.

"Number one is the formulation of the practice squad," Caserio said. "Number two, going through the waiver wire and see if there's any players that we want to add to the team or add to the program in some capacity. I'd say the reality is [that] whoever these players are, the likelihood of that player contributing against Baltimore is probably slim to none, so what you're trying to do is balance short-term versus maybe some longer-term opportunity to add a younger player that you like [and] that you want to try to get in your program."