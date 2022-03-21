Meet Texans OL Cedric Ogbuehi

Mar 21, 2022 at 02:56 PM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

Check out our series highlighting 2022 new player signings for the Houston Texans. Get to know Offensive Lineman Cedric Ogbuehi, signed as a free agent on March 18, 2022.

Full Name: Cedric Ogbuehi

Position: Offensive lineman

Height/Weight: 6-5, 308

Hometown: Allen, Texas

School: Texas A&M

  • Ogbuehi is pronounced "oh-BWAY-hee."
  • Ogbuehi, drafted by Cincinnati in the first round (21st overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft, spent his first four NFL seasons (2015-18) with the Bengals protecting QB Andy Dalton.
  • The veteran offensive lineman reunites with Texans OL coach George Warhop. The two were both with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019.
  • After signing with the Seattle Seahawks as a free agent in March 2020, Ogbuehi saw action in eight games with four starts. In the Wild Card Round vs. the L.A. Rams (1/9/21), Ogbuehi was part of an offensive line that rushed for 136 yards on 25 carries (5.4 avg.).
  • Ogbuehi is co-founder of The Destiny Foundation, a charitable organization dedicated to building homes for the less privileged in Nigeria.
  • His mother, Kelechi, battled breast cancer and made a promise to God to give back to her native country of Nigeria. Cedric decided to make his mom's dream a reality by helping her start Destiny foundation in 2006.
  • As a senior, Ogbuehi was voted first-team All-SEC by the league head coaches. He made the switch to left tackle as a senior (2014), starting every game (10 starts at left tackle, two at right tackle).
  • Ogbuehi played four seasons (2011-14) at Texas A&M University where he blocked for freshman QB Johnny Manziel in 2012.
  • At Allen High School in Texas, Ogbuehi was a two-time all-state selection and helped his team to a state championship as a junior in 2018.
  • After starting the 2021 season with Seattle and starting at right tackle, Ogbuehi finished last season with the Baltimore Ravens and saw action in two games.
  • Through his career, Ogbuehi has appeared in 60 games with 30 starts.

