Meet Texans OL Cedric Ogbuehi

Check out our series highlighting 2022 new player signings for the Houston Texans. Get to know Offensive Lineman Cedric Ogbuehi, signed as a free agent on March 18, 2022.
Full Name: Cedric Ogbuehi
Position: Offensive lineman
Height/Weight: 6-5, 308
Hometown: Allen, Texas
School: Texas A&M
- Ogbuehi is pronounced "oh-BWAY-hee."
- Ogbuehi, drafted by Cincinnati in the first round (21st overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft, spent his first four NFL seasons (2015-18) with the Bengals protecting QB Andy Dalton.
- The veteran offensive lineman reunites with Texans OL coach George Warhop. The two were both with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019.
- After signing with the Seattle Seahawks as a free agent in March 2020, Ogbuehi saw action in eight games with four starts. In the Wild Card Round vs. the L.A. Rams (1/9/21), Ogbuehi was part of an offensive line that rushed for 136 yards on 25 carries (5.4 avg.).
- Ogbuehi is co-founder of The Destiny Foundation, a charitable organization dedicated to building homes for the less privileged in Nigeria.
- His mother, Kelechi, battled breast cancer and made a promise to God to give back to her native country of Nigeria. Cedric decided to make his mom's dream a reality by helping her start Destiny foundation in 2006.
- As a senior, Ogbuehi was voted first-team All-SEC by the league head coaches. He made the switch to left tackle as a senior (2014), starting every game (10 starts at left tackle, two at right tackle).
- Ogbuehi played four seasons (2011-14) at Texas A&M University where he blocked for freshman QB Johnny Manziel in 2012.
- At Allen High School in Texas, Ogbuehi was a two-time all-state selection and helped his team to a state championship as a junior in 2018.
- After starting the 2021 season with Seattle and starting at right tackle, Ogbuehi finished last season with the Baltimore Ravens and saw action in two games.
- Through his career, Ogbuehi has appeared in 60 games with 30 starts.