Texans cancel Day 3 of veteran minicamp

Call it an incentive for team-building or coincidence, but Bill O'Brien called off the final day of veteran minicamp for the third consecutive year on Thursday. Perhaps O'Brien was just pleased with the team's effort throughout the week.

"Day Two was good," O'Brien said Wednesday. "Very competitive. We got a lot of situations done. The situations are just as much for the coaches, myself and the coaching staff, as they are for the players. You put yourself in things that may come up during the game and I thought that we got a lot accomplished there today. I thought that both sides competed really well."