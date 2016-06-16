 Skip to main content
Houston Texans
Texans cancel Day 3 of veteran minicamp

Jun 16, 2016 at 09:21 AM

It's becoming a bit of a tradition at NRG Stadium.

Call it an incentive for team-building or coincidence, but Bill O'Brien called off the final day of veteran minicamp for the third consecutive year on Thursday. Perhaps O'Brien was just pleased with the team's effort throughout the week.

"Day Two was good," O'Brien said Wednesday. "Very competitive. We got a lot of situations done. The situations are just as much for the coaches, myself and the coaching staff, as they are for the players. You put yourself in things that may come up during the game and I thought that we got a lot accomplished there today. I thought that both sides competed really well."

In 2015, O'Brien dismissed the team prior to their final minicamp practice. Instead of heading their separate ways, players spent the afternoon together. The squad headed an early screening of Arnold Schwarzenegger's "Terminator Genisys," one that the famous actor had organized for them.

Two years ago, the players showed up to the final day of minicamp dressed for practice. However, O'Brien called the team together and promised if center Ben Jones could cleanly catch a punt, practice would be effectively over. Jones brought down the punt and the summer break began 90 minutes earlier than was planned. Players were ecstatic about the surprise finish to offseason work.

This year's three-day minicamp began on Tuesday and capped off Houston's nine-week offseason program that began April 18. The Texans will report back for training camp at the end of July.

