Texans cheerleaders cover Carly Rae Jepsen

Jun 15, 2015 at 02:06 AM

The Houston Texans cheerleaders were in Puerto Rico recently at El Conquistador Resort for their 2015 swimsuit calendar shoot. But posing for the camera wasn't the only thing they did while on the island.

The cheerleaders had a little fun and made a music video covering Carly Rae Jepsen's "I Really Like You." Check out the video above to watch the cheerleaders sing and dance to the song as they give the viewer a guided tour of Puerto Rico.

You can also scroll through the slideshow below for an inside look at their swimsuit calendar shoot.

Inside Look: HTC Swimsuit Calendar

Go to the El Conquistador in Puerto Rico with the Houston Texans Cheerleaders on this 2015 Swimsuit Calendar shoot.

Advertising