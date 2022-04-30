Texans enter final day of NFL Draft with 5 picks

Five down. Five to go.

Through three rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Texans have selected five players. Heading into the final day of the draft, they own a total of five draft picks in the final four rounds.

General Manager Nick Caserio made two more trades Friday night, moving up into the second round to pick Alabama wide receiver John Metchie, III, and then moving up in the third round to snare Alabama linebacker Christian Harris. For the former pick, Houston dealt their own third-round selection (68th overall), their own fourth-rounder (108) and a fourth they acquired in a Thursday night trade with the Eagles (124). For the Harris pick, Caserio sent the Denver Broncos a third-rounder (80th overall) and a fifth-round pick acquired last night from Philadelphia (162).