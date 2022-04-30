Texans enter final day of NFL Draft with 5 picks

Five down. Five to go.
Through three rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Texans have selected five players. Heading into the final day of the draft, they own a total of five draft picks in the final four rounds.
General Manager Nick Caserio made two more trades Friday night, moving up into the second round to pick Alabama wide receiver John Metchie, III, and then moving up in the third round to snare Alabama linebacker Christian Harris. For the former pick, Houston dealt their own third-round selection (68th overall), their own fourth-rounder (108) and a fourth they acquired in a Thursday night trade with the Eagles (124). For the Harris pick, Caserio sent the Denver Broncos a third-rounder (80th overall) and a fifth-round pick acquired last night from Philadelphia (162).
"In the end we made the three picks," Caserio said. "We went in with three and made three, but just kind of moved around to kind of get to the same endpoint here today."
Although the first-rounders get the lion's share of attention and publicity externally, Caserio emphasized Friday how important the players taken in the final four rounds can be.
"We spend as much time evaluating those players as we do the guys that we picked yesterday," Caserio said. "So that's how much depth and just how much time and just in totality understanding one through, I don't know, 300, 250, 300 players. That's our job. That's our responsibility."
That means the Texans have a fourth-round pick, and two picks each in the fifth and sixth rounds. All five picks originated with another franchise, and were obtained via trade. Earlier this week, the seventh-round selection was part of a deal with the Patriots.
So far, Houston's taken two first-rounders, two second-rounders and a third-round pick.
The final day of the NFL Draft begins at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday.
|ROUND
|OVERALL SELECTION
|4TH (VIA LIONS THROUGH BROWNS)
|107
|5TH (EAGLES)
|166
|5TH (VIA BUCCANEERS THROUGH PATRIOTS)
|170
|6TH (PACKERS)
|205
|6TH (VIA 49ERS THROUGH JETS)
|207