Texans fall hard in 30-0 Wild Card loss

Houston's 2015 postseason came to an end after a lopsided 30-0 finish in Saturday's AFC Wild Card matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Texans had four turnovers in the first half, and J.J. Watt exited the game in the second half with a groin injury.

Brian Hoyer finished the game 15-of-34 for 136 yards, four interceptions and a fumble on a strip sack.

Whitney Mercilus, recently named AFC Defensive Player of the Month for December. sacked Alex Smith three times on the day. Brian Cushing led the defense with 13 tackles (9 solo), a pass defensed, and recorded his first-career interception in the first quarter. Houston rushed for 114 yards with Alfred Blue leading the way with 99 yards on 17 carries. DeAndre Hopkins caught six passes for 69 yards, leading the receivers in his first postseason appearance.

The Texans found themselves in 7-0 hole before the offense ever took the field Saturday. On the opening kickoff, Knile Davis scored on a 106-yard return.

It didn't get easier as Hoyer and the Texans offense struggled in the first half. Despite four turnovers, the Texans defense allowed just two field goals, both from 49 yards, and allowed just 1-of-6 on third down conversions.

Watt exited the game with 7:28 left in the third quarter, suffering a groin injury. He would not return. The Chiefs scored two touchdowns in the second half, on a pass to Chris Conley and a five-yard run by Spencer Ware.

Hoyer threw his fourth and final interception deep in Houston territory with just over six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Four plays later, Santos added a 33-yard field goal and the Chiefs extended their lead to 30-0.