Texans have 21 picks in next 3 NFL Drafts

The Texans have a combined 21 picks in the next three NFL Drafts.

Houston has eight picks in 2024, six in 2025, and a pick in each round of the 2026 NFL Draft, NFL Draft, including five in the first four rounds.

In late August, the club announced it acquired offensive lineman Josh Jones from Arizona. Houston and the Cardinals also swapped picks, with the Texans sending next year's fifth-round selection to Arizona, and getting the Cardinals' seventh-rounder in 2024, along with Jones.

The Texans also sent a sixth-rounder in the 2025 NFL Draft to Pittsburgh in exchange for offensive lineman Kendrick Green.

On April 27, the Texans dealt first and third-round picks to Arizona as part of the trade for Will Anderson, Jr. But they still have the first-rounder from the 2022 trade with Cleveland, as well as the Browns' fourth-rounder.

The 2024 third-round choice came to the Texans during a 2023 NFL Draft weekend deal with the Eagles.

The 2024 NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 25 in Detroit.