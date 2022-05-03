Now What? General Timeline For Texans Draft Picks

The Texans just added nine new rookies via the NFL Draft, and they'll supplement that number with a handful of undrafted free agent rookies.
Together, this new crop of Texans will gather together inside NRG Stadium on Thursday, May 12. They'll go through another round of medical exams, fill out paperwork, get on-boarded in the organization, and primed for the first day of on-field work.
Those practices outside at the Houston Methodist Training Center start the next day, Friday May 13. The rookies, many of whom will be taking part as tryout players, will go through practices that day and the next. They might also do some on-field work on Sunday, May 15, but that's still to be determined.
Either way, on Sunday, one, some or none of those tryout players will sign deals with the Texans. In years past, there have been rookies at the tryouts who've made the 90-man roster who weren't drafted and hadn't signed free agent deals.
In between now and May 12, though, there will likely be a sprinkling of rookies in the facility getting acclimated with their new surroundings ahead of time.
The rookies will then work out and practice with the veterans when Organized Team Activities (OTAs) begin the week after rookie minicamp.
Clickhereto join The Stampede and be the first to hear when the 2022 Texans Schedule is released.