Draft Steals, Jersey Numbers, Gameday Music & More | Dear Drew

Jon Clark: Dear Drew, With the Draft behind us so many people are highlighting the Derek Stingley, Jr. pick. At pick 37 I think Jalen Pitre may be the steal of the draft. Do you agree and do you think he will be a day one plug-in starter?DD: I'm really excited about the entire crop, but yes, I love what the Texans did early on with the secondary. General Manager Nick Caserio and the scouting department put in years worth of work for every Draft, and for them to feel strongly enough to take Stingley at 3 is enough for me. I can't wait to see how much he strengthens the defensive backfield.

As for Pitre, I agree: he’s a fascinating talent. The folks over at Pro Football Focus had Top-30 grade on Pitre, and after watching what he did at Baylor, it's easy to see why. He's everywhere. He always seems to be around the ball. Pitre also does it playing in different spots. I think he'll be a nice piece to Lovie Smith's defensive puzzle, and able to cause problems for opposing offenses in a variety of ways. I'm very excited about Pitre.

Caserio didn't hand out any starting jobs after the Draft, and these rookies will have to earn their positions. But based on what they've said, what's been said about them, and where they were selected, they'll be gunning for a lot of playing time early. I could see many of these draftees starting in 2022.

Cody Cormier: Dear Drew, With the addition of the Kenyon Green and hopefully a healthy LaremyTunsil, how well do you project the Texans offensive line to rank in the league for run and pass protection?

DD: I think the offensive line is going to be better in 2022. I thought so before the Draft, and I think even more so after the Draft. Offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton is going to run a scheme that I believe will be more advantageous for the big guys up front.

I also think you need to throw free agent signee A.J. Cann into the mix for optimism. He's a veteran, he's familiar with new offensive line coach George Warhop, and he's played in multiple systems. Tytus Howard is presumably back at right tackle, with Justin Britt at center.

I'm very excited about what we might see from the offensive line moving forward.