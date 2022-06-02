Texans "Have a Plan" for RB Marlon Mack

There are a few new faces at running back for the Houston Texans. One is very familiar.

Marlon Mack, who spent the first five years of his career with the Colts, signed with the Texans this offseason in free agency. He faced the Texans in five regular season games with Indianapolis, and punished Houston in a Colts' 2018 Wild Card victory by rumbling for 148 yards on 24 carries. With a 4.4 yards per carry career average, the veteran joins Rex Burkhead in the rotation as the duo with the most NFL experience. Between the two, they've combined to play 14 seasons, run for 37 scores and gain 4,312 yards on the ground.

The other four backs in the mix—Dare Ogunbowale, Royce Freeman, Darius Anderson and 2022 fourth-round pick Dameon Pierce—have a combined 1,635 rushing yards and 11 scores on the ground. They're all getting plenty of work through the first two weeks of Organized Team Activities (OTAs).

For Head Coach Lovie Smith, he's encouraged by what Mack did in 2018 and 2019. In that 2-year span, he finished just a yard shy of 2,000, and found the end zone 17 times.