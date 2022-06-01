"We're all in." - Texans band together and stand with Uvalde

"There are a lot of people hurting there," Running Back Rex Burkhead said. "We have one staff member, (Director of Player Care and Sports Medicine) Roland Ramirez, who this is really close to home for him. He went to that elementary school, he's from that town and knows some of the people affected by the tragedy. We're just showing our support and doing whatever we can to help those families there."

The Texans players spearheaded a donation effort and met as a team to come up with a response after last week's shootings. Defensive Lineman Jerry Hughes described how it came together.

"It was great that we had an open forum with Coach Smith," Hughes said. "He led the topic in our team meeting. It was great for everyone to come together and figure out what we were going to do so we could come out there and help those people together and help that community."

Linebacker Christian Kirksey said Ramirez's connection, along with numerous other reasons, made the tragedy in Uvalde "definitely hit home for us." Kirksey explained why the Texans wanted to respond the way they did.

"We just want to make sure that the world knows, and especially our fellow Texans know, that we're all in and we're able to help," Kirksey said. "We're not just football players. We're role models. We take our responsibility to make sure we extend a helping hand. It's important to us."