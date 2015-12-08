Texans have high level of respect for Tom Brady

Johnson's just 13 games into his NFL career, but he recognized the challenge in front of him and the rest of the Texans defense with Brady and company coming to NRG Stadium for Sunday Night Football.

"It is going to be a tough matchup," Johnson said. "Tom Brady is known as one of the best players to play the game, so we have to be on our game."

O'Brien was on the offensive staff with the Patriots from 2007 through 2011. He rose through the ranks there as a quality control assistant, to the wide receivers coach, then quarterbacks coach, and ultimately coordinator in his final season with the team. He spent countless hours with the future Hall of Famer. But he wasn't ready to say his time around Brady would give him and the Texans a bit of help in preparation for Sunday.



"You guys are probably going to laugh at this, but I don't see it as much of a benefit at all," O'Brien said. "I haven't been there in three years and they are a lot different than when I was there."

The players are off on Tuesday and will return to work on Wednesday for practice at the Houston Methodist Training Center.